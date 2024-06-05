 MSI unveils next-gen AI+ laptops and handheld devices at COMPUTEX 2024 | Tech News
At COMPUTEX 2024, MSI introduced new AI-powered gaming and business laptops featuring Intel and AMD processors. Highlights include the Claw 8 AI+ Windows 11 gaming handheld, co-branded laptops with Mercedes-AMG, and AI-optimized Prestige and Summit series laptops.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 14:32 IST
MSI's next-gen AI+ laptops
MSI's next-gen AI+ laptops and handheld devices, unveiled at COMPUTEX 2024, feature cutting-edge Intel and AMD processors, delivering enhanced performance for gaming and business productivity.

MSI announced the launch of several next-gen AI+ gaming and business productivity laptops at COMPUTEX 2024. These laptops feature the latest Intel and AMD processors, offering more than 100 TOPS of AI computing power and supporting over 500 AI models optimized on Intel Core Ultra processors. When equipped with a GeForce RTX Laptop GPU, they can deliver up to 542 TOPS.

Key Announcements

MSI introduced the Claw 8 AI + Windows 11 gaming handheld device, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and an 8-inch screen. The company also unveiled several co-branded products, including the Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptops, developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, and the Claw Fallout Limited Edition, created in partnership with Bethesda.

Business and Productivity Laptops

The new Prestige and Summit series laptops are designed for business professionals and students, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors (codenamed "Lunar Lake"). These processors offer up to three times the AI performance of previous generations and provide over 100 TOPS of AI performance. The Prestige series includes models like the Prestige 13 AI + Evo, weighing 990 grams with a 75Wh battery, and the Summit 13 AI + Evo, equipped with the MSI Pen 2 stylus and comprehensive security features.

Gaming and Content Creation Laptops

MSI also launched the Stealth A16 AI + and Creator A16 AI +, the world's first 16-inch lightweight gaming and creator laptops with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors. These laptops feature integrated Radeon 800M series graphics and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics. They come with lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy bodies, enhanced cooling systems, and various ports.

Awards

MSI's Prestige 16 AI Evo and gaming handheld Claw won the 2024 COMPUTEX BC Award, with the Prestige 16 receiving the Golden Award for its mobility.

In summary, MSI's latest products highlight advancements in AI computing and mobile gaming, reflecting ongoing innovation in laptop technology.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 14:32 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets