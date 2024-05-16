Mumbai-based woman loses 54 lakh online to this new scam- All details you should know

Amid the escalating instances of online fraud across the nation, a disconcerting report unveils the plight of a 37-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai who fell victim to a sophisticated online scam, resulting in a staggering loss of over ₹54 lakh. The woman, on maternity leave, sought additional income through freelance work, only to become ensnared in a web of deceit orchestrated by cyber fraudsters.

Woman Scammed of ₹ 54 Lakh in Online Fraud:

According to a report by PTI, the victim's quest for supplementary earnings led her to explore online job opportunities. Encountering individuals who purported to offer freelance work, she embarked on a purported assignment involving the assessment of restaurants and companies for a lucrative reward. Initially promised substantial remuneration upon completion of just five tasks, the victim acquiesced to the arrangement.

Subsequently, the fraudsters issued instructions and provided links for rating restaurants and hotels, gradually luring the victim into further financial entanglement. Under the guise of investment opportunities with promises of exorbitant returns, the perpetrators coerced the victim into transferring funds, amounting to an alarming ₹54 lakhs, across multiple accounts.

These transactions transpired between May 7th and May 10th of the current year. Upon fulfilling her purported obligations and endeavouring to claim her due payments, the victim was met with silence and evasion from the scammers, prompting her realisation of being deceived.

Taking Action and Precautionary Measures:

Promptly recognising the gravity of the situation, the victim promptly reported the incident to the cyber police in Navi Mumbai. Subsequently, a formal complaint was registered, leading to the initiation of legal proceedings against four unidentified individuals on charges of fraud.

In light of this distressing incident, it is imperative for individuals to exercise caution and employ preventive measures to safeguard against falling prey to similar online scams. Vigilance in scrutinising prospective job opportunities, verifying the authenticity of entities offering employment, and refraining from divulging sensitive information to unfamiliar parties, whether online or offline, is paramount. Platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed, and Glassdoor may serve as safer avenues for job seekers, albeit with the requisite diligence and discernment.

The harrowing ordeal endured by the victim underscores the pressing need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to combat the pervasive threat of online fraud, thereby safeguarding individuals from financial exploitation and deceitful machinations perpetrated in the digital realm.

