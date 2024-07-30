Nah, F*ck That: Mark Zuckerberg to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang while discussing Apple’s closed system

Mark Zuckerberg, during the NVIDIA live stream today with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, candidly expressed his frustration about ‘closed systems,' such as the Apple App Store, saying “nah, fuck that,” and explaining how frustrating it is when platforms command you to not build something. The conversation started on a light note, with both tech honchos celebrating their achievements in artificial intelligence. However, as the discussion progressed, Mark opened up about his experience with closed systems, particularly Apple's.

Here's the transcript of what Mark Zuckerberg said: “I mean this is sort of selfish but you know, after building this company, one of my things for the next 10 or 15 years is like, I just want to make sure that we can build the fundamental technology that we are going to be building social experiences on—because there just have been too many things that I have tried to build, and then have just been told nah you can't really build that by the platform, that at some level I'm just like, nah, fuck that.”

Mark Zuckerberg's History With Apple

The feud between Meta and Apple isn't new by any stretch. Both companies have been critical of each other's moves for a while now. In 2014, Apple CEO Tim Cook publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Facebook's (now Meta) business model. This prompted a response from Zuckerberg, who called Cook's comments “ridiculous.”

Later, Cook also criticised Facebook when the Cambridge Analytica scandal was exposed.

Over the years, both have exchanged barbs. In 2020, when Apple was in the news for its App Store policies, Meta CEO Zuckerberg criticised Apple. According to a BuzzFeed report, Zuckerberg said that the App Store "allows Apple to charge monopoly rents.”

When iOS 14.5 was rolled out, requiring users' consent to collect data, Meta was not happy, as this affected their business. The company even claimed it would impact small businesses and their revenue, who advertised on Facebook.

Meta and NVIDIA: At The Forefront Of AI Development

It goes without saying that we have all witnessed NVIDIA's growth story—how it surpassed every trillion-dollar company, including Apple and Microsoft, to become the most valuable company earlier this year, and continues to be in the top three even now. NVIDIA is known for making hardware, particularly GPUs that provide computing power for various generative AI companies.

Meta, on the other hand, has taken a different approach by launching open models like Llama, which have been key to its wide range of consumer-centric AI bots and features, such as Meta AI, which is now present across its suite of apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. The company has committed to making these open-source, aligning with Mark Zuckerberg's vision.

