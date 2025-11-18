Infosys founder Narayan Murthy is again making headlines for controversial statements around employees' working hours in India. In a recent interview with Republic TV, Murthy proposed a 72-hour workweek to help the country grow faster. However, the statement has sparked debate among young adults and employees. The statement is backed by China's 9-9-6 culture, which requires employees to clock in at 9 AM and work until 9 PM for 6 days a week. However, the rule is not legal under Chinese labour law as dated.

When asked about “Where is the work-life balance?” Murthy replied, saying, “First, we should all get a life, then we should worry about work-life balance.” However, he highlighted that his views are not based on perception, but on what we have observed over the years. He believes that success is directly related to effort, also giving the example of India's Prime Minister, who claimed to work 100 hours a week.

Narayan Murthy further highlighted that India is moving towards an inflexion point in terms of economic growth, highlighting that there is no time to relax, but work for faster economic growth. The statement has now created much rage among youngsters, and employees who struggle to get reasonable salaries when the cost of living has increased drastically. Many people have highlighted that such working hours are detrimental and could lead to burnout, while many are suggesting a balanced approach that includes a healthy work-life balance.

One social media user said, “There's a saying in Europe, 10, 5, 5. You know what it means – 10 am to 5 pm, 5 days a week. They go for walks, trekking, meet friends, and ‘enjoy' life. Please guide India in the right direction, uncle. We wanna ‘live' !!” While Indians seek a better work environment, they are being forced to work longer hours, raising concerns for mental health and stress.