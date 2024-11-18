Narayana Murthy is currently one of the most talked about billionaires in the country. He is the founder of Infosys, one of the biggest IT companies in India with a market cap of ₹749000 crore. Married to author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy is often in the news for his business deal, philanthropy and opinions, Narayana Murthy once again gathered attention of the netizens after he batted for 14-hour workdays. While many slammed Murthy's statement, a few pointed out that his own son left a job at Infosys. Despite running such a massive organisation, not many know about other members of the Murty family. Netizens are curious to know about Rohan Murty, son of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty who is carrying the ideology of his parents ahead.

Also read: iPhone SE 4, iPad Air and other products Apple likely to announce at next big event

Narayana Murthy's son left Infosys to start his own company

Rohan Murty, son of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has carved out his own path in the tech world, moving away from the family business to launch his own venture. After joining Infosys as a graduate, he quickly rose to the position of vice president. However, despite his prominent role, Murty chose to step down and pursue his own ambitions. Drawing inspiration from his mother, Sudha Murty—an accomplished philanthropist and pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors—Rohan founded Soroco, a digital transformation company specialising in AI-driven automation. He currently serves as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the firm.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Most common passwords in the world: Beware if you are using any of these

Murty's journey is also shaped by his maternal uncle, Shrinivas Kulkarni, a professor of astrophysics at the California Institute of Technology, who instilled in him a deep interest in science and innovation. Born into a prominent family, Rohan Murty's education began at Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore, followed by studies in the US. He graduated from Cornell University before earning a PhD in computer engineering from Harvard University.

Murty's connection to Infosys remains strong, as he holds 6,08,12,892 of the company's shares. He reportedly got around ₹127.71 crore in dividend income from his stake in the firm in 2024. Rohan's sister, Akshata Murty, is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, further linking the family to global prominence.