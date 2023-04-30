Home Tech News NASA alert! 87-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth TODAY at 17235 kmph,

NASA alert! 87-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth TODAY at 17235 kmph,

A giant 87-foot asteroid is set to make a close approach to Earth at a blistering speed of 17235 km per hour.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 08:46 IST
NASA: DART Mission set to DEFLECT giant asteroid
Asteroids
1/5 Apocalyptic movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon and Don't Look Up have always explored the ‘What Ifs’ of world destruction. Now, NASA is set to defend the planet against a very similar threat that is posed by asteroids. (Pixabay)
DART mission
2/5 The DART mission will cost a staggering $240 million. The aim of the mission is to smash a spacecraft into the Dimorphos asteroid to deflect it away from its path. While this asteroid in no way threatens Earth, the NASA asteroid mission is to carry out an experiment to gain greater knowledge as to what happens when a craft is crashed against a space rock. This knowledge will be used if an actual asteroid threatens to crash against the Earth. It will help avert an Armageddon on Earth and perhaps, even save humanity from extinction. (NASA)
Asteroid and Earth
3/5 According to Financial Times, chief scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, Andy Cheng, came up with the DART concept along with a senior researcher. Dr. Cheng said, “It feels very exciting — like a dream come true — for something we’ve been thinking about for 20 years to be actually happening." (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 The DART mission has already sent the main spacecraft to space in November, 2021. It includes a satellite made by the Italian Space Agency. Another spacecraft is set to launch by 2026, to measure the impact. (NASA)
Asteroid
5/5 NASA said, "DART is the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact." (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
NASA has warned about a giant potentially hazardous space rock that is speeding towards Earth. (Pixabay)

Despite the fact that there are a huge number of asteroids in space, they seldom pose a threat to Earth. Even when they approach the planet for a close encounter, the majority of them burn up in the atmosphere, causing no harm to Earth. But history bears evidence that once a monster rock hits the planet, the consequences can be like a nightmare! Chicxulub impact - the asteroid strike around 66 million years ago, is one of those examples.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has released an alert regarding a huge asteroid known as 2023 GF2 that is rapidly approaching Earth and will come dangerously close. This potentially hazardous asteroid, which measures 87 feet, is predicted to pass close to Earth on April 30. NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office issues an alert and raises a red flag for any Near Earth Object (NEO) that comes within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometers of Earth. As per NASA, it remains to be seen whether this 87-foot-wide asteroid poses a threat to Earth.

Asteroid 2023 GF2 DANGER

As per the asteroid tracking data by NASA, Asteroid 2023 GF2 will fly past the Earth today, April 30 at a close distance of just 2.74 million miles. It is coming at a fiery speed of 17235 kmph.

The asteroid 2023 GF2 was detected only recently, on April 14, 2023 and it belongs to the Apollo group. Sky.org said that this asteroid makes one orbit around the Sun in 566 days.

Tech tracking asteroids

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA is responsible for monitoring all known near-Earth objects to assess their potential impact risk. Scientists continue to scan the skies for unknown asteroids. NASA is actively researching and planning for ways to prevent or minimize the impact of a potential collision if one were to be discovered.

To detect the danger, NASA has established the NEO Observations Program, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth. Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently used to locate NEOs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 08:46 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets