NASA and ISRO to launch NISAR mission in 2024; know all about it

NASA and ISRO to launch NISAR mission in 2024; know all about it

Know all about NISAR mission tests and the expected launch date from NASA NISAR Project Manager Phil Barela. It is a joint NASA and ISRO project.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 16:43 IST
NISAR mission: Know all about NASA and ISRO’s satellite mission
Know how the NISAR mission is progressing with tests and when it will be launched to conduct studies on Earth's climate.
1/5 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another major mission lined up called NISAR or  NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission which will be conducted in collaboration with NASA. The mission aims to study climate change and the impact of natural disasters.  (NASA/JPL)
Know how the NISAR mission is progressing with tests and when it will be launched to conduct studies on Earth’s climate.
2/5 The NISAR mission will be studying Earth's global carbon cycle and climate change with the help of two radar frequencies, L-band and S-band. The satellite will conduct an in-depth study on natural disasters and how they impact the environment as well as the Earth's surface. It will collect the smallest measurements and details about our climate. (NASA/JPL)
Know how the NISAR mission is progressing with tests and when it will be launched to conduct studies on Earth’s climate.
3/5 The NISAR mission will also be studying the forest and wetland ecosystems from where the majority of greenhouse gases are produced. Studying their impact will enable scientists and policymakers to take corrective actions. (NASA/JPL)
Know how the NISAR mission is progressing with tests and when it will be launched to conduct studies on Earth’s climate.
4/5 According to NASA, the mission will be equipped with an L-band synthetic aperture radar, a high-speed data communication system, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder, and a payload data subsystem provided by NASA. ISRO is responsible for providing the spacecraft bus, the S-band radar, the launch vehicle and all the required launch services. (Pixabay)
Know how the NISAR mission is progressing with tests and when it will be launched to conduct studies on Earth’s climate.
5/5 As per reports, NISAR in every 12-days will conduct a scan on Earth’s land and ice surfaces which will help researchers to study the absorption and release of carbon gases. The overall scientific data will help prepare countries to combat natural disasters or reduce their impact. (Pixabay)
Know how the NISAR mission is progressing with tests and when it will be launched to conduct studies on Earth’s climate.
Know how the NISAR mission is progressing with tests and when it will be launched to conduct studies on Earth’s climate. (Pixabay)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA are preparing to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission in 2024. Currently, the tests are being conducted before the official launch. NASA JPL reported that the 20-day antenna test was conducted and it passed all the requirements. Now in a media interaction, NASA NISAR Project Manager Phil Barela revealed the progression of the collaborative mission.

NISAR mission launch

Phil Barela, during the interaction, revealed that the NISAR mission is ready to launch and it will take place in the first quarter of 2024 after conducting a few tests. According to a NASA report, the NISAR mission will have an operation duration of three years during which it will study Earth's wetlands and ice-covered surface every 12 days. This will actually begin after the 90-day satellite commissioning period.

Barely also revealed the pending tests that will be conducted in the coming weeks. Business Standard quoted Barely saying, “Vibration testing, that's underway, but there's a whole slew of performance tests that we need to do. We'll be doing performance testing on the radars and various spacecraft electronics. So, a lot of testing remains but the big environments test, the only one remaining now, is vibration.”

After everything is analyzed, the mission will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-II and the Indian space agency will be providing all the launch support to the mission.

About NISAR mission

The NASA and ISRO mission is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory that will thoroughly study Earth's global carbon cycle and climate change. It will map the Earth with the help of two radar frequencies which will study and measure natural disasters such as earthquakes and the changes in the Earth's surface. The mission aims to address climate change, disaster response, and assessing damage of natural calamities.

It is a beginning for ISRO to collaborate with more global space agencies. India is also collaborating with JAXA or the Chandrayaan-4 mission, which also marks a strong partnership.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 16:43 IST
