NASA and ISRO to launch NISAR mission in 2024; know all about it

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA are preparing to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission in 2024. Currently, the tests are being conducted before the official launch. NASA JPL reported that the 20-day antenna test was conducted and it passed all the requirements. Now in a media interaction, NASA NISAR Project Manager Phil Barela revealed the progression of the collaborative mission.

NISAR mission launch

Phil Barela, during the interaction, revealed that the NISAR mission is ready to launch and it will take place in the first quarter of 2024 after conducting a few tests. According to a NASA report, the NISAR mission will have an operation duration of three years during which it will study Earth's wetlands and ice-covered surface every 12 days. This will actually begin after the 90-day satellite commissioning period.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Barely also revealed the pending tests that will be conducted in the coming weeks. Business Standard quoted Barely saying, “Vibration testing, that's underway, but there's a whole slew of performance tests that we need to do. We'll be doing performance testing on the radars and various spacecraft electronics. So, a lot of testing remains but the big environments test, the only one remaining now, is vibration.”

After everything is analyzed, the mission will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-II and the Indian space agency will be providing all the launch support to the mission.

About NISAR mission

The NASA and ISRO mission is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory that will thoroughly study Earth's global carbon cycle and climate change. It will map the Earth with the help of two radar frequencies which will study and measure natural disasters such as earthquakes and the changes in the Earth's surface. The mission aims to address climate change, disaster response, and assessing damage of natural calamities.

It is a beginning for ISRO to collaborate with more global space agencies. India is also collaborating with JAXA or the Chandrayaan-4 mission, which also marks a strong partnership.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!