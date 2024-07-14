NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb Space Telescope capture stunning images of Orion Nebula, NGC 3627 and more

NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb Space Telescope have captured stunning images of four celestial destinations, providing new insights into the universe's wonders.

Rho Ophiuchi: Star-Forming Region

Our first stop is Rho Ophiuchi, located 390 light-years from Earth. This cloud complex is teeming with gas and stars of varying sizes and ages, making it an ideal site for studying star formation. In the composite image, X-rays from Chandra are shown in purple, revealing infant stars emitting X-rays. Infrared data from Webb appear in red, yellow, cyan, light blue, and darker blue, showcasing the regions of gas and dust.

Orion Nebula: Stellar Nursery

Next, we visit the Orion Nebula, about 1,500 light-years away in the Milky Way. Visible just below the "belt" in the Orion constellation, this nebula is a rich field for young stars. Chandra's X-rays, coloured in red, green, and blue, highlight the young stars, while Webb's infrared imaging in darker red captures the gas and dust that will form future stars.

NGC 3627: A Barred Spiral Galaxy

Leaving our galaxy, we arrive at NGC 3627, a barred spiral galaxy similar to the Milky Way. Seen at a slight angle, this galaxy features a rectangular central region and distinct spiral arms. Chandra's purple X-rays indicate the presence of a supermassive black hole at its centre. Webb's infrared data in red, green, and blue, along with Hubble's optical data, reveal the galaxy's dust, gas, and stars.

MACS J0416: A Massive Galaxy Cluster

Our final destination is MACS J0416, a distant galaxy cluster. These clusters, among the universe's largest objects held together by gravity, contain hundreds or thousands of galaxies within hot gas detected by Chandra's purple X-rays. Hubble and Webb's data in red, green, and blue reveal the individual galaxies within the cluster.

Conclusion

These composite images, managed by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and processed by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory's Chandra X-ray Center, offer a captivating glimpse into the vast and varied structures of the universe, enhancing our understanding of cosmic phenomena.