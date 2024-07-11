 NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring around distant Quasar- Details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring around distant Quasar- Details

NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring around distant Quasar- Details

Nasa's James Webb Telescope captures a striking Einstein ring, formed by gravitational lensing around quasar RX J1131-1231, revealing distant cosmic phenomena and aiding astronomical research.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2024, 17:31 IST
Icon
NASA reports 4 massive asteroids flyby to Earth in coming days: Check out size, speed, and more
NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring
1/5 According to NASA CNEOS and Space Weather report, 4 asteroids are speculated to make a close approach to our planet in the coming days. Currently, the asteroids are hurtling in space at a staggering speed. Know about the upcoming asteroid encounters, their speed, size, fly-by date, distance, and more. (Pixabay)
NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring
2/5 Asteroid 2024 MT1: This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of NEOs and it is designated as asteroid 2024 MT1. Reportedly, the asteroid is 275 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 65233 kilometres per hour. The asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on July 8 and it will come 1.4 million kilometers close to Earth.  (Pixabay)
NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring
3/5 Asteroid 2024 ME1: This asteroid is sized 127 feet and it is projected to make a close encounter to Earth on July 10. Currently, the Asteroid 2024 ME1 is moving at a speed of 30215 kilometres per hour and it is expected to come 4.3 million kilometres closer to our planet on the reported date.  (Pixabay)
NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring
4/5 Asteroid 2022 YS5: This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of NEOs and it is designated as 2022 YS5 based on its first encounter. The asteroid is 124 feet wide and it is projected to make a close approach to Earth on July 11. The Asteroid 2022 YS5 is moving at a speed of 20993 kilometres per hour and it will come approximately 4.2 million kilometres closer to our planet.  (Pixabay)
NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring
5/5 Asteroid 2024 BY15: The asteroid has a size of 52 feet and it is speculated to make a close approach to Earth on July 16. The asteroid 2024 BY15 is expected to come 4.2 million kilometres close to Earth and currently, it is moving at a relative speed of 2547 kilometres per hour.  (Asteroid)
NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring
icon View all Images
NASA's James Webb Telescope unveils a stunning 'bejeweled' Einstein ring, revealing distant cosmic phenomena through lensing. (ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Nierenberg)

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) recently captured an extraordinary image showcasing an Einstein ring, a luminous loop formed by gravitational lensing around quasar RX J1131-1231, located 6 billion light-years away in Crater constellation.

The Phenomenon of Gravitational Lensing

Gravitational lensing, where light bends due to spacetime curvature caused by massive objects, created this distinct ring effect, as reported by Live Science. The quasar RX J1131-1231, a supermassive black hole at the heart of a young galaxy, emits energetic jets while being lensed by a neighbouring galaxy, visible as a central blue dot within the ring. This lensing not only magnifies the quasar's view but also duplicates its light, resulting in four bright spots, described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as mirrored images originating from a single source due to gravitational lensing.

You may be interested in

43% OFF
Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope - Manual Alt-Azimuth
  • 83.82 x 12.7 x 20.32 cm
  • 1.64 kilograms
  • 1 year manufacturer warranty
₹4,699₹8,299
Buy now
58% OFF
Cezo 40X60 Magnification Zoom HD,Monocular Telescope for
  • 17.0 x 8.0 x 9.0 cm
  • 0.46 kilograms
₹839₹1,999
Buy now
37% OFF
Pullox Telescope Eye pcs Fully Coated- Wide Field -All
  • 12.0 x 4.0 x 4.0 cm
  • 0.21 kilograms
₹1,899₹2,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Celestron 71256 G2 10x50 Upclose Wide-Angle Porro Binocular
  • 20.32 x 17.78 x 6.35 cm
  • 0.77 kilograms
  • Lifetime warranty
₹5,390₹6,990
Buy now

Also read: iPhone users in India, Apple has a serious warning for you- Here's what you need to do

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Scientific Significance of Einstein Rings

Einstein rings, exemplified in JWST's latest capture, are pivotal for astronomical studies, offering amplified views of otherwise obscure distant entities. The lensing effect allows for detailed examination, aiding scientists in understanding celestial properties and behaviours, including the calculation of lensing galaxy masses and dark matter estimation. Dark matter, an enigmatic substance influencing gravity without interacting with light, remains a central subject in modern astrophysics.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro camera specs tipped ahead of August 13 launch- Check out everything we know so far

Albert Einstein's 1915 theory of general relativity initially predicted gravitational lensing, refining astronomers' ability to utilise these ring formations despite occasional distortions. Previous observations of RX J1131-1231 have revealed such distortions, demonstrating the ongoing fascination and utility of these rings in probing distant cosmic mysteries.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models to get major battery and fast charging upgrades- This is what Apple may be bringing

The JWST image of RX J1131-1231 has provided critical insights, such as enabling researchers in 2014 to determine the supermassive black hole's spin rate through light analysis. These findings underscore how lensed objects continue to unlock deep cosmic secrets, offering windows into the universe's hidden realms, including the elusive nature of dark matter.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 17:31 IST
Trending: nasa’s james webb space telescope shares mesmerising images captured by miri instrument nasa james webb space telescope picture of the month images [february to july 2024] 5 images of black holes and galaxies captured by nasa hubble space telescope 5 stunning images of solar system captured by nasa james webb space telescope nasa reports 130-foot asteroid to fly by earth on july 10: check out speed, distance, and more top 5 images of cosmic wonders captured by james webb space telescope shared by nasa nasa reports 4 massive asteroids flyby to earth in coming days: check out size, speed, and more nasa says 3 asteroids will make a close approach to earth in coming days: check out speed, size, and more 5 amazing images of solar system shared by nasa hubble space telescope nasa reports plane-sized asteroid will pass earth closely on 4 july: check speed, size and more

More From This Section

g23700c8f66161226192701029e0708bf2c64a50a2a6e8f442
A 120-foot asteroid is projected to pass Earth on July 11, NASA reports- All details
11 July 2024
potm2406a
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shares mesmerising images captured by MIRI instrument
11 July 2024
bb
NASA James Webb Space Telescope picture of the month images [February to July 2024]
10 July 2024
ge93e99571af6ebead3a3f993
NASA reports 130-foot asteroid to fly by Earth on July 10: Check out speed, distance, and more
10 July 2024
NASA_Hubble_Space_Telescope_releases_10_amazing_ce
Top 5 mesmerising images of space wonders shared by NASA will blow you away
09 July 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets