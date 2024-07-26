 NASA James Webb Telescope discover coldest known exoplanet ‘Super Jupiter’, here's everything you need to know | Tech News
The James Webb Space Telescope has identified Epsilon Indi Ab, a "super Jupiter" with the coldest temperature observed among exoplanets.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
Jul 26 2024, 07:19 IST
Epsilon Indi Ab, the coldest known exoplanet discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope, is depicted in this mid-infrared image. With a diameter similar to Jupiter but six times its mass, this "super Jupiter" has a lengthy orbital period of up to 250 years. (Representative image) (NASA Juno)

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a groundbreaking discovery with the identification of a "super Jupiter," marking the coldest exoplanet observed to date. This new exoplanet, designated Epsilon Indi Ab, is noteworthy for being the 12th closest exoplanet to Earth and stands out due to its substantial size and unusually cold temperature.

Key Characteristics of Epsilon Indi Ab

Epsilon Indi Ab is distinguished by its diameter, which is comparable to that of Jupiter, but with a mass approximately six times greater. The planet's orbital characteristics are particularly remarkable; it completes one full orbit around its host star in a span that ranges between 100 to 250 years. This exceptionally long orbital period is notable compared to other exoplanets, which typically have shorter orbital cycles.

Also read
The atmosphere of Epsilon Indi Ab is predominantly composed of hydrogen, mirroring the atmospheric composition of Jupiter. This characteristic contributes to its classification as a "super Jupiter." The cold temperature of Epsilon Indi Ab makes it one of the most intriguing exoplanets observed, as most previously imaged exoplanets are younger, hotter, and more luminous.

Observational Techniques and Challenges

The discovery was achieved through the use of the coronagraph on JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). This technique allowed for direct imaging of Epsilon Indi Ab, a significant accomplishment given that direct imaging of exoplanets is challenging. Most exoplanets previously captured in images are young and emit substantial energy, making them easier to detect. In contrast, Epsilon Indi Ab, being cooler and older, presented a greater challenge due to its faint emission, which decreases as the planet cools and contracts over time.

The findings of this research were detailed in a publication titled "A temperate super-Jupiter imaged with JWST in the mid-infrared," which appeared in the journal Nature on July 24. Elisabeth Matthews from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy commented on the excitement surrounding this discovery, emphasizing the significance of Webb's mid-infrared imaging capabilities. Caroline Morley from the University of Texas at Austin added that prior indirect measurements had suggested the presence of a giant planet in this system, and Webb's observations are set to further explore this intriguing celestial body and its host star.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 07:19 IST
