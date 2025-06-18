Latest Tech News Tech Tech News NASA just confirmed that largest structure visible from space isn’t actually the Great Wall of China

NASA just confirmed that largest structure visible from space isn’t actually the Great Wall of China

Despite its fame, the Great Wall of China isn’t the most visible human-made structure from space. NASA confirms that its narrow width and earth-toned materials make it difficult to spot, debunking a myth that has persisted for decades.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 18 2025, 17:31 IST
NASA confirms the Great Wall of China isn’t the most visible structure from space, challenging a myth that’s lasted generations.
NASA confirms the Great Wall of China isn’t the most visible structure from space, challenging a myth that’s lasted generations. (NASA)

Forget what you've heard about the Great Wall of China being the biggest man-made marvel visible from space. NASA has set the record straight, and the real heavyweight isn't a wall at all - it's a massive sprawl of greenhouses in southern Spain that's stealing the show from orbit.

Spain's greenhouse giant

Tucked away in the province of Almería, near the town of El Ejido, is a sight that's hard to believe until you see it on a map. Here, nearly 400 square kilometres of greenhouses stretch across the landscape, forming a vast, shimmering patch that stands out even to astronauts. To give you a sense of scale, that's about three times the area of Chandigarh, or roughly the size of Ahmedabad.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

These aren't your everyday kitchen-garden greenhouses. This is industrial-scale farming at its most ambitious, with millions of tonnes of tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers grown under plastic and glass. The region's dry, sunny climate, paired with smart use of groundwater, has turned what was once considered barren land into Europe's winter vegetable basket. NASA's Earth Observatory points out that this patchwork is so bright and dense, it's far easier to spot from space than the ancient stones of the Great Wall.

The Great Wall's reputation gets a rethink

For years, the Great Wall of China has been the go-to answer for “what can you see from space?” It's long, historic, and undeniably impressive, snaking over 21,000 kilometres across northern China. But when satellites and astronauts look down, the wall blends into the mountains and valleys, making it surprisingly tricky to pick out. In contrast, the greenhouses of Almería form a solid, reflective expanse that pops out in satellite images, making them the new champion for visibility from orbit.

What's striking is how this new “landmark” isn't a relic of the past, but a product of modern needs and innovation. The Almería greenhouses are a testament to how agriculture has evolved, turning arid land into a food powerhouse with a bit of ingenuity and a lot of plastic. This isn't just about feeding Spain; much of Europe's winter produce comes from these very fields.

So, next time someone brings up the Great Wall as the biggest thing you can see from space, you'll know better. The real showstopper is in southern Spain, where a sea of greenhouses is quietly making history and feeding millions along the way.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 17:31 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets