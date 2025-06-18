Forget what you've heard about the Great Wall of China being the biggest man-made marvel visible from space. NASA has set the record straight, and the real heavyweight isn't a wall at all - it's a massive sprawl of greenhouses in southern Spain that's stealing the show from orbit.

Spain's greenhouse giant

Tucked away in the province of Almería, near the town of El Ejido, is a sight that's hard to believe until you see it on a map. Here, nearly 400 square kilometres of greenhouses stretch across the landscape, forming a vast, shimmering patch that stands out even to astronauts. To give you a sense of scale, that's about three times the area of Chandigarh, or roughly the size of Ahmedabad.

Clear skies and plastic have made it possible for the dry province of Almería in southeastern Spain to become a major exporter of tomatoes and other produce. https://t.co/1zbyBcBiTG pic.twitter.com/Pp6259UOXi — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 12, 2022

These aren't your everyday kitchen-garden greenhouses. This is industrial-scale farming at its most ambitious, with millions of tonnes of tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers grown under plastic and glass. The region's dry, sunny climate, paired with smart use of groundwater, has turned what was once considered barren land into Europe's winter vegetable basket. NASA's Earth Observatory points out that this patchwork is so bright and dense, it's far easier to spot from space than the ancient stones of the Great Wall.

The Great Wall's reputation gets a rethink

For years, the Great Wall of China has been the go-to answer for “what can you see from space?” It's long, historic, and undeniably impressive, snaking over 21,000 kilometres across northern China. But when satellites and astronauts look down, the wall blends into the mountains and valleys, making it surprisingly tricky to pick out. In contrast, the greenhouses of Almería form a solid, reflective expanse that pops out in satellite images, making them the new champion for visibility from orbit.

What's striking is how this new “landmark” isn't a relic of the past, but a product of modern needs and innovation. The Almería greenhouses are a testament to how agriculture has evolved, turning arid land into a food powerhouse with a bit of ingenuity and a lot of plastic. This isn't just about feeding Spain; much of Europe's winter produce comes from these very fields.

So, next time someone brings up the Great Wall as the biggest thing you can see from space, you'll know better. The real showstopper is in southern Spain, where a sea of greenhouses is quietly making history and feeding millions along the way.