    NASA mission to Saturn's moon Titan set to reveal secrets to development of life

    NASA mission to Saturn's moon Titan set to reveal secrets to development of life

    NASA is all prepared to reveal chemistry leading to development of life with its mission to Saturn's moon Titan.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 11:42 IST
    Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Soul Nebula, Omega Centauri and more
    Rainbow
    1/5 A Colourful Rainbow (March 13) - It is an image of a rainbow backdropping a tree. The reason the rainbow can be seen behind the tree is because its position depends on the observer. The picture was captured by published landscape and wildlife photographer Eric Houck in early January near Knights Ferry, California, USA. (NASA/Eric Houck)
    Soul Nebula
    2/5 Stellar Soul Nebula (March 14) - The picture mesmerizing snapshot of IC 1848, also known as the Soul Nebula. It is an open cluster of stars spanning about 150 light-years across and located 6500 light-years away. It lies in the constellation Cassiopeia alongside another Nebula known as the Heart Nebula. Together, both these Nebulae form the Heart & Soul Nebulae. (NASA/Jose Jimenez)
    Venus Jupiter conjunction
    3/5 Venus-Jupiter Conjunction (March 15) - The picture shows the Venus-Jupiter conjunction captured in Wiltingen, Germany. This amazing phenomenon was captured by astrophotographer Michael Luy from the Trier Observatory. While Venus is the hottest planet, Jupiter is a massive gas giant. In fact, it is so big that you can fit almost 1400 Venuses in Jupiter. This also means that Venus is much closer to Earth than Jupiter. (NASA/Michael Luy)
    Omega Centauri
    4/5 Stars of Omega Centauri (March 16) - It is a snapshot of millions of stars in the Omega Centauri star cluster. Also known as NGC 5139, Omega Centauri is located about 15000 light-years away in the constellation Centaurus. It was the first non-stellar object identified by English astronomer Edmond Halley 1677. (NASA/Neil Corke(Heaven's Mirror Observatory))
    NASA Medusa Nebula
    5/5 Medusa Nebula (March 17) - It is a picture of Abell 21, which is also known as the Medusa Nebula due to the serpentine filaments of gas in the cloud. According to NASA, the Medusa Nebula is an old planetary nebula located in the Gemini constellation about 1500 light-years away and spans nearly 4 light-years across. (NASA/Martin Bradley (Chesterfield Astronomical Society))
    Here is all you need to know about NASA's mission to Saturn's moon Titan.

    Rise of life in the universe is the most critical research activity of them all. Scientists and researchers have been trying to find the answers to reveal the chemistry that leads to the development of life. Now, NASA is all prepped for a mission called Dragonfly to Saturn's moon Titan in an attempt to find some answers. "A new NASA mission to Saturn's giant moon, Titan, is due to launch in 2027. When it arrives in the mid-2030s, it will begin a journey of discovery that could bring about a new understanding of the development of life in the universe," NASA stated.

    This mission will carry an instrument called the Dragonfly Mass Spectrometer (DraMS), designed to help scientists hone in on the chemistry at work on Titan. It may also shed light on the kinds of chemical steps that occurred on Earth that ultimately led to the formation of life, called prebiotic chemistry.

    Titan's abundant complex carbon-rich chemistry, interior ocean, and past presence of liquid water on the surface make it an ideal destination to study prebiotic chemical processes and the potential habitability of an extraterrestrial environment.

    DraMS will allow scientists back on Earth to remotely study the chemical makeup of the Titanian surface. “We want to know if the type of chemistry that could be important for early pre-biochemical systems on Earth is taking place on Titan,” explains Dr. Melissa Trainer of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland.

    Trainer is a planetary scientist and astrobiologist who specializes in Titan and is one of the Dragonfly mission's deputy principal investigators. She is also lead on the DraMS instrument, which will scan through measurements of samples from Titan's surface material for evidence of prebiotic chemistry.

    To accomplish this, the Dragonfly robotic rotorcraft will capitalize on Titan's low gravity and dense atmosphere to fly between different points of interest on Titan's surface, spread as far as several miles apart. This allows Dragonfly to relocate its entire suite of instruments to a new site when the previous one has been fully explored, and provides access to samples in environments with a variety of geologic histories.

    At each site, samples less than a gram in size will be drilled out of the surface by the Drill for Acquisition of Complex Organics (DrACO) and brought inside the ander's main body, to a place called the “attic” that houses the DraMS instrument. There, they will be irradiated by an onboard laser or vaporized in an oven to be measured by DraMS. A mass spectrometer is an instrument that analyzes the various chemical components of a sample by separating these components down into their base molecules and passing them through sensors for identification.

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 11:42 IST
