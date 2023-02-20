    Trending News

    Home Tech News NASA predicts close approach of Asteroid 2023 CR2 TODAY!

    NASA predicts close approach of Asteroid 2023 CR2 TODAY!

    NASA has issued a warning against a 66-foot asteroid which is heading towards Earth. Know its details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 06:56 IST
    Scary times! 28-foot to 130-foot, these asteroids set to skim past Earth today, says NASA
    image caption
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 CS2: NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that Asteroid 2023 CS2 will make its closest approach to Earth today, February 18, at a distance of merely 1.02 million kilometers. The 28-foot asteroid is nearly as big as a bus. Asteroid 2023 BK4 is already hurtling towards the planet at a speed of 27471 kmph.   (NASA/JPL)
    Asteroid
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 CW: This 80-foot asteroid will fly past Earth by a very close margin today. The asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a worrying distance of only 1.58 million miles. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a speed of 27408 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    Asteroids
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 CH1 and 2023 CE2: These two asteroids will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1.8 million miles and 3.25 million miles. Asteroid 2023 CH1 is 51 feet wide and asteroid 2023 CE 2 is 89 feet wide.  (Pixabay)
    NASA asteroid
    4/5 Asteroid 2023 CC1: Last, but not the least, this 130-foot asteroid, as big as an airplane, will be making its closest approach to Earth today too. It will come as close as 3.58 million miles, according to NASA's JPL. The asteroid is moving at a blistering speed of 43790 kilometers per hour towards Earth.  (Bloomberg)
    asteroids
    5/5 All of these asteroids are said to be potentially hazardous because of their close approach to Earth. NASA's JPL has classified all space rocks that come within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size greater than approximately 150 meters as "potentially hazardous objects. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    View all Images
    Asteroid 2023 CR2 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA. (Pixabay)

    Asteroid flybys have become quite frequent as the year has progressed. As many as 5 asteroids made close approaches to Earth the day before yesterday. It was also reported that NASA had found one of the most elongated asteroids amongst the 1040 near-Earth objects observed by planetary radar to date which made Earth approach yesterday. Now, the space agency has revealed that yet another asteroid is heading towards Earth and although it isn't as big as Asteroid 2011 AG5, it is moving towards Earth at fearsome speed.

    The asteroid is named 2023 CR2. NASA has revealed the asteroid's speed, distance, trajectory and more. Check it out here.

    Asteroid 2023 CR2 details

    NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, which keeps an eye on dangerous Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), has red-flagged an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CR2 due to its extremely close approach to the planet. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth today, February 20, at a distance of 7.3 million kilometers.

    According to NASA, this asteroid is moving at a fearsome speed. It has been clocked at a fearsome speed of 62528 kilometers per hour. Asteroid 2023 CR2 will miss the planet by a relatively safe distance. NASA estimates it to be almost 66 feet wide, making it nearly the size of an aircraft.

    Close approach of asteroid Apophis

    NASA and other space agencies have kept a watchful eye on a particular asteroid which was previously expected to impact Earth. Although it has now been determined that the asteroid will not crash to the planet's surface, it will make an extremely close approach this decade, giving scientists a chance to study it.

    This asteroid is named 99942 Apophis and has been given the designation Asteroid 2004 MN4 by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. According to NASA, the Asteroid 99942 Apophis asteroid will make an extremely close trip to Earth on April 13, 2029. On that day, this space rock will come as close as 38000 kilometers of Earth's surface. This is closer than many geostationary satellites orbiting the planet.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 06:56 IST
