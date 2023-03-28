Home Tech News NASA reveals 58-ft Asteroid 2023 FU3 speeding towards Earth; may come dangerously close

NASA reveals 58-ft Asteroid 2023 FU3 speeding towards Earth; may come dangerously close

A menacing asteroid is hurtling towards Earth, and it will make a very close approach today. Know what NASA has revealed about this space rock.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 28 2023, 10:16 IST
290-foot and 170-foot giant asteroids among 5 zooming towards Earth, NASA says
Asteroid
1/5 290-foot Asteroid 2019 FT: It is an enormous building-sized asteroid nearing planet Earth today at a distance of 6530000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 101628 kilometers per hour! However, it will simply pass by the planet without causing any kind of threat. (Freepik)
Asteroid
2/5 170-foot Asteroid 2023 DX2: It is another massive airplane sized asteroid which will be making its closest approach to Earth today. It will come as close as 3.26 million kilometers to the planet, according to NASA's JPL. Also, this gigantic rock is moving at a speed of 32328 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 51-foot Asteroid 2023 FZ2: The third asteroid to come uncomfortably close to planet Earth today is Asteroid 2023 FZ2. This house sized rock will make its closest approach to the planet at an extremely close distance of 1.28 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a rapid speed of 43992 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 27-foot Asteroid 2023 FW2: This bus sized asteroid is the smallest of all the asteroids nearing our planet today. It will come as close as 1.21 million kilometers to Earth and is travelling at a speed of 31248 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 58-foot 2023 Asteroid FU3: This house sized asteroid will be zooming towards Earth on Tuesday, March 28. Travelling at a speed of 27072 kilometers per hour, it will come as close as 4.65 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 FU3 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

As the solar system formed nearly 4.6 billion years ago, some rocks, which couldn't form into planets, were left behind. These space rocks are known as Asteroids. Asteroids have several shapes, they may be spherical, elongated, or oddly shaped. The asteroids that travel around the Sun in their elliptical paths also rotate, sometimes in a disorderly manner, according to NASA. Although asteroids make close approaches to Earth nearly every day, they do so safely or most of them burn up in the planet's atmosphere itself. Now, another asteroid could be on its way towards Earth.

NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid that is expected to make a close approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 FU3 details

NASA has issued a warning about a particular asteroid called Asteroid 2023 FU3, as it will be approaching very close to Earth. The asteroid is currently traveling at a speed of almost 27062 kilometers per hour and is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, March 28, at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers per hour.

As per NASA, Asteroid 2023 FU3 is nearly as big as a house, with a width of 58 feet. It belongs to the Amor group, which are Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth's but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor.

Scientists study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming. Asteroids can also provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals.

NASA's asteroid tracking tech

NASA tracks asteroids using a combination of ground-based and space-based telescopes. The NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), scans the night sky for moving objects and reports any potential asteroid detections, while some space-based observatories use infrared sensors to detect asteroids and their characteristics. Some of these include the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) and the NEOWISE mission.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 10:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets