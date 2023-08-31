NASA reveals an aeroplane-sized asteroid to make a close approach today! Check details

Over the years, we have heard various stories about asteroids striking Earth and creating massive craters in various locations on Earth's surface. Scientists are constantly discovering new information about our Earth's history and so far 190 impacts have been found. Experts believe that once our planet was very sensitive to celestial objects and it had a very rough past. However, at present, it is highly unlikely that an asteroid will strike Earth any time soon.

However, asteroids keep zooming by at scarily close distances and now, NASA has discovered an asteroid that is hurdling towards Earth and is going to make a very close approach to Earth Today.

Asteroid 2023 QH

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) identifies cosmic objects which make a close approach to Earth. Recently, it found a huge space rock called asteroid 2023 QH is going make its closest approach to our planet today, August 31, 2023. The asteroid will come 4,600,000 KM close to the Earth's surface.

NASA with the help of space-based and ground-based telescopes revealed that this object is racing towards Earth at an astonishing speed of 57240 kilometres per hour.

Other details

NASA reports that the asteroid is not hazardous. This asteroid's size is 200 feet. These space objects are considered to be dangerous when they are 492 feet wide and pass Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometres.

The asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of near-earth objects. The asteroid is compared with an Aeroplane as it is massive and can create a severe impact if it passes through the Earth's atmosphere.

NASA's asteroid tracking tech

NASA monitors asteroids with the help of space-based telescopes. The Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) continuously scans and determines asteroids of all sizes. Furthermore, specific space-based observatories utilize infrared sensors to detect asteroids and acquire insights into their characteristics. NASA also utilizes other missions like the NEOWISE mission to track asteroids.