NASA reveals the invisible, shows shocking rise in carbon emissions

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio reveals footage of the invisible carbon emissions.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 12:05 IST
Over the years scientists have been making us aware of the greenhouse gases effect and how they are inflating the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere polluting the environment we breathe in while also contributing to global warming. However, till now we were not be able to see that, but now, NASA has released three shocking footages of the ebb and flow of carbon emissions. The footage clearly shows the precise locations of these critical greenhouse gas emissions.

NASA has unveiled three videos depicting the destinations of carbon emissions across various global regions. These videos, showcasing the release of CO2 in 2021, feature color-coded emissions: orange for fossil fuels, red for burning biomass, green for land ecosystems, and blue for the ocean. I

In these visual representations, blue dots signify a huge amount of carbon absorption by ocean waters, while green dots represent absorption by land-based producers.

The video shows that most of the emissions are over North America and South America, while the northeastern region of the US being the hotspot for massive pollution.

The green above the Amazon forest region depicts the carbon absorption by trees during the daytime.

NASA's blog explains that “New computer modeling techniques in NASA's Global Modeling and Assimilation Office allow us to dissect our atmosphere and understand some of the major contributors to this runaway insulator.”

In the second clip, you can notice the cloud of yellow above Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. While there are fewer agricultural burn emissions above central Africa.

Compared to other regions, Australia relatively has low population density. While a significant amount of pollution can be seen above Beijing in China.

These visuals clearly show how carbon emission has a significant effect on scattering heat radiation toward the earth's surface and climate change.

There is still room for proactive measures to mitigate climate change and carbon emissions, but they must be substantial and swift. These videos should serve as impactful visualizations, illuminating the enormity of the challenges ahead and the crucial need for concrete action.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 12:04 IST
