NASA satellites track Asteroid 2023 KS2 heading towards Earth! Close approach today

NASA satellites track Asteroid 2023 KS2 heading towards Earth! Close approach today

NASA, with the help of its advanced satellites and telescopes, has issued a warning against an aircraft-sized asteroid that will come very close to Earth today. Know details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 09:41 IST
5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth at ferocious speed! NASA telescopes reveal details
image caption
1/6 NASA uses telescopes, such as Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona, to detect near-Earth objects like asteroids and comets. Additionally, NEOWISE, NASA’s space-based observatory, has identified hundreds of asteroids by scanning the skies with near-infrared wavelengths of light from its orbit around Earth's poles. (NASA)
asteroid
2/6 Asteroid 2023 KT1 – Asteroid 2023 KT1, with a width of just 71 feet, will be making its closest Earth approach today, May 30. It will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 28006 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/6 Asteroid 2012 KP24 – Another asteroid, named Asteroid 2012 KP24 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach tomorrow, May 31. This asteroid, with a width of 58 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 44476 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a distance of 3.9 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 Asteroid 2023 JM1 – Asteroid 2023 JM1, which is almost 72 feet in width, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 1. This asteroid is heading towards Earth at a blistering speed of 18535 kilometers per hour and will miss Earth at a distance of 3.8 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2023 KZ2 – Asteroid 2023 KZ2 is another asteroid that will make its closest approach to Earth on June 1. According to NASA, this asteroid is 63 feet wide. The asteroid will come as close as 4.7 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a speed of 33363 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
6/6 Asteroid 2023 KS2 – Asteroid 2023 KS2, which is almost 68 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on June 1. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth slower than other asteroids at a speed of 36963 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 3.9 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 KS2 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

Asteroids are ancient space rocks left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. While these space rocks come close to Earth very often, do you know how they are named? According to ESA, the process of assigning a provisional designation to an asteroid begins when a single observer detects it on two consecutive nights and then sends the findings to the Minor Planet Centre of the International Astronomical Union (IAU). The IAU assigns a provisional designation, which typically consists of a serial number like "2023 KT1".

The provisional designation includes the year of the asteroid's discovery, followed by two letters that indicate the order of its discovery during that year. Now, another closely observed asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 KS2 details

The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 KS2, will make its closest approach to Earth today, June 2, at a distance of 3.9 million kilometers from the planet. NASA has revealed that this asteroid is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of almost 68 feet. It is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a blistering speed of 36942 kilometers per hour!

NASA has also revealed that this space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. They are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Did you know?

In research published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, MIT scientists have developed a new method to study the internal structure of the space rock based on how the spin of the asteroid changes when it makes a close approach with a huge celestial object, like a planet. This will help in understanding the internal structure of the asteroid as well as the weight distribution, which could help in future DART Missions.

The team of MIT scientists looks to apply this research to a Near-Earth Asteroid named Apophis. Although this asteroid is not expected to impact Earth anytime soon, a slight deviation in its trajectory could send it hurtling towards the planet.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 09:40 IST
