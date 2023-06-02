NASA satellites track Asteroid 2023 KS2 heading towards Earth! Close approach today

Asteroids are ancient space rocks left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. While these space rocks come close to Earth very often, do you know how they are named? According to ESA, the process of assigning a provisional designation to an asteroid begins when a single observer detects it on two consecutive nights and then sends the findings to the Minor Planet Centre of the International Astronomical Union (IAU). The IAU assigns a provisional designation, which typically consists of a serial number like "2023 KT1".

The provisional designation includes the year of the asteroid's discovery, followed by two letters that indicate the order of its discovery during that year. Now, another closely observed asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 KS2 details

The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 KS2, will make its closest approach to Earth today, June 2, at a distance of 3.9 million kilometers from the planet. NASA has revealed that this asteroid is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of almost 68 feet. It is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a blistering speed of 36942 kilometers per hour!

NASA has also revealed that this space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. They are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Did you know?

In research published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, MIT scientists have developed a new method to study the internal structure of the space rock based on how the spin of the asteroid changes when it makes a close approach with a huge celestial object, like a planet. This will help in understanding the internal structure of the asteroid as well as the weight distribution, which could help in future DART Missions.

The team of MIT scientists looks to apply this research to a Near-Earth Asteroid named Apophis. Although this asteroid is not expected to impact Earth anytime soon, a slight deviation in its trajectory could send it hurtling towards the planet.