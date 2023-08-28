NASA tracks asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 24548 kmph!

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly developing field that is making its mark in nearly every sector. It even recently helped India successfully put its lander on the lunar South Pole, making it the first country in the world to do so. Astronomers have also turned to algorithms for asteroid hunting. According to a study published by the University of Washington, an algorithm, named HelioLinc3D, helped researchers discover a potentially hazardous asteroid. Asteroid 2022 SF289, which is almost 600 feet wide, was discovered during the algorithm's test in Hawaii and has not been deemed as dangerous in the foreseeable future.

With the help of its advanced tech, NASA has also revealed details about a new asteroid that is coming towards Earth soon. Here's what we know about it.

Asteroid 2023 QK5: Details

An asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 QK5, is on its way towards Earth and could make its closest approach to the planet tomorrow, August 29. As per the details published by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), Asteroid 2023 QK5 is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of just 1.5 million kilometers, and at a speed of 24548 kilometers per hour, which is almost the speed of a space shuttle!

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Due to its small size, Asteroid 2023 QK5 has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. With a width of around 37 feet, this space rock can be compared to a bus. As per NASA, only asteroids larger than 492 feet are considered potentially hazardous. However, it is important to note that even such small asteroids can cause damage if they impact the surface. It is evident by the Chelyabinsk meteor, which was just 59 feet wide, but destroyed over 7000 buildings and left 1200 people injured as it exploded over the Russian city in 2013.

Asteroid hunting using algorithm

As per the study, the algorithm that was used to discover Asteroid 2022 SF289 will be used at a survey telescope known as Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. The HelioLinc3D algorithm uses Rubin's dataset to find and track asteroids. The survey telescope, which was previously known as the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope, will be used to study the dark matter and unearth secrets of the Milky Way Galaxy when it becomes operational in 2025. It is also expected to boost the discovery of potentially hazardous asteroids.