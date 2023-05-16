Home Tech News NASA tracks mammoth 200-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth! Check details

NASA tracks mammoth 200-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth! Check details

NASA has revealed information about an asteroid that is expected to buzz Earth soon. Know details such as its speed, size, and more.

5 BIG asteroids set to buzz Earth, including one that is a 200-foot monster! NASA shares details
1/6 Asteroid 2023 JO1: This 46-foot, house-sized asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 16, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of merely 1.86 million miles. It is travelling at a speed of 29779 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
2/6 Asteroid 2023 JD2: NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that the asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 JD2, will make its closest approach to Earth on May 16, at a distance of just 3.5 million miles. It is a giant 200-foot monster rock.  (Pixabay)
3/6 Asteroid 2023 JS1: This 39-foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 1.35 million miles on May 17. The asteroid is travelling at a rapid speed of 28675 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
4/6 Asteroid 2023 JT2: Another around 52-foot asteroid is all set to make a close approach to Earth on May 17, NASA's CNEOS data revealed. It will come uncomfortably close at just 1.64 million miles. NASA has revealed that the asteroid is moving towards Earth at a speed of 16241 kmph. (Pixabay)
5/6 Asteroid 2023 JL2: It is a giant asteroid that measures around 232-foot (up to 71 meters) in size and will make its closest approach to Earth on May 20 at a distance of just 3.68 million miles. Asteroid 2023 JL2 is travelling at a velocity of 33695 kmph. (Pixabay)
6/6 According tp the amazing space tech that NASA has deployed on Earth as well as in space, including telescopes and satellites, none of these space rocks fall under the category of potentially hazardous asteroids.   (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 JD2 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Asteroids are ancient space rocks that are considered to be left over from the early formation of our solar system around 4.6 billion years ago. But what are these space rocks made of? According to NASA, asteroids vary in the composition of their core materials. Some asteroids are made up of clay and silicate, while others are made up of silicate materials and nickel-iron, according to NASA. These space rocks can not only provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals. Scientists also study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming.

NASA has recently issued an alert against one such mammoth asteroid that is set to make a close approach to Earth as soon as today.

Asteroid 2023 JD2 details

The asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 JD2 by NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), will make its closest approach to Earth today, May 16, at a distance of 3.5 million kilometers. It is dashing towards Earth at a fearsome speed of 46891 kilometers per hour. Asteroid 2023 JD2 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs). What's concerning about this asteroid is that it is mammoth in size. With a width of nearly 200 feet, it can be compared to huge aircraft!

NASA tracks asteroids using a combination of ground-based and space-based telescopes. The NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) scans the night sky for moving objects and reports any potential asteroid detections, while some space-based observatories use infrared sensors to detect asteroids and their characteristics.

Types of asteroids

The three primary classifications of asteroids are C-type, S-type, and M-type. C-type asteroids, which are composed primarily of carbon-rich substances, are the most frequent. S-type asteroids, which are made up mainly of silicate minerals, are less common. M-type asteroids, which are primarily composed of metal, are the least prevalent.

Research on asteroids is critical since it can provide valuable information on the early stages of the solar system and planetary development. Furthermore, these celestial bodies might contain useful resources such as metals and water, which may be utilized in forthcoming space missions.

