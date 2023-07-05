Home Tech News NASA warning! A Mammoth skyscraper-sized asteroid to approach the Earth today

NASA warning! A Mammoth skyscraper-sized asteroid to approach the Earth today

An asteroid, bigger than the Tunguska asteroid, is expected to make its closest Earth approach today, July 5. Is it dangerous?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 09:53 IST
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 HO6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 HO6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Just a few days ago, we celebrated World Asteroid Day to spread awareness and knowledge about the dangers of asteroids and the measures required to protect Earth against their impact. But why June 30? According to NASA, World Asteroid Day is celebrated on June 30 every year as it commemorates the Tunguska event, the largest asteroid strike on Earth in recorded history. It happened when a carbonaceous asteroid on Earth on June 30, 1908, in Yeniseysk Governorate, Russia. Upon impact, it decimated about 2150 square kilometers of forest and scorched the ground, resulting in a 12-megaton explosion. This event was termed the “largest cosmic event ever witnessed by humans,” by David Morrison, a planetary science researcher at the NASA Ames Research Center.

While it is not expected to strike Earth, NASA has issued a warning against an asteroid that is hurtling towards Earth for close approach today.

Asteroid 2023 HO6

The asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 HO6 by NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), is one of 1,298,148 asteroids that are currently known and tracked by space agencies. Asteroid 2023 HO6 will make its closest approach to Earth today, July 5, at a distance of about 2 million kilometers.

Shockingly, it is already rushing towards Earth in its orbit, traveling at a speed of about 27969 kilometers per hour, which is just shy of the speed of a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Is it dangerous?

NASA has revealed that this asteroid is almost as big as a skyscraper, with a width of almost 570 feet. It has been added to NASA's Close Approaches list and has also been declared as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid due to its close distance of approach as well as its enormous size.

In fact, this asteroid is bigger in size than the space rock which struck Earth in 1908 and caused the Tunguska event! Moreover, it is massive compared to the 59 feet asteroid which struck the city of Chelyabinsk in 2013, damaging nearly 8000 buildings and leaving over 1000 people injured.

Asteroid 2023 HO6 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 09:52 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

The US developing asteroids as a strike weapon, says expert; check out this 'celestial weapon'
05 July 2023
Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the solar wind, which sparks geomagnetic storms on Earth
04 July 2023
Stunning sight! NASA observatory snaps terrifying X-class solar flare erupting from the Sun
04 July 2023
Apollo asteroid hurtling towards Earth at blistering speed! Clocked at 38405 kmph by NASA
04 July 2023
Watch! Moon and five other planets to be visible together in the evening sky
04 July 2023
NASA's Parker Solar Probe to help understand geomagnetic storms, prevent internet apocalypse
03 July 2023
Statue of Unity-sized asteroid to have a close encounter with Earth! NASA reveals details
03 July 2023
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope unveils breathtaking view of Saturn
02 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets