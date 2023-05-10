NASA warning! Scary Asteroid 2023 JD on way to Earth today at 34852 kmph

NASA has issued a warning regarding an alarming asteroid that is on its way, which will come dangerously close to Earth. This asteroid, known as Asteroid 2023 JD, will get astonishingly close to earth at just 821,000 miles. NASA's CNEOS data has further disclosed that it is hurtling through space at a chilling velocity of 34,852 kilometers per hour. The dimensions of this asteroid, as indicated by NASA's Asteroid Watch Dashboard data, measure approximately 52-foot in diameter. Should you worry about this space rock? Know what NASA said about asteroid 2023 JD.

Danger of upcoming Asteroid 2023 JD

While the majority of near-Earth objects present no immediate danger to our planet, there is a distinct group known as potentially hazardous asteroids that demand extra attention to observe in advance. NASA identifies these asteroids as those measuring at least 460 feet (140 meters) in diameter, with orbits that bring them within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit. To evaluate the potential risk of collision, CNEOS diligently tracks and monitors all known near-Earth objects.

Hence, this upcoming 52-foot-wide asteroid 2023 JD's close distance can be a worrying part for scientists but its size keeps it out of the category of a potentially hazardous asteroid threat for Earth.

As per The-Sky.org, this asteroid 2023 JD was recently detected on May 07, 2023 and it belongs to the Aten group. This group of asteroids are named after the first discovered asteroid of this group, 2062 Aten.

Tech behind asteroid tracking

Although asteroid-tracking information is available from various sources, the majority of it is gathered by well-funded observatories backed by NASA. Examples include the Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA's NEOWISE mission, with the forthcoming NEO Surveyor observatory set to join the list. In addition, NASA's NEO Observations Program heavily relies on planetary radar initiatives, such as the Goldstone Solar System Radar Group at JPL.

The Sentry impact-monitoring system, located at the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, undertakes continual, extensive evaluations of potentially dangerous asteroids' orbits for the long term