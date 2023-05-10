Home Tech News NASA warning! Scary Asteroid 2023 JD on way to Earth today at 34852 kmph

NASA warning! Scary Asteroid 2023 JD on way to Earth today at 34852 kmph

NASA has issued a warning regarding a colossal asteroid, measuring 52-foot in width, that is currently advancing towards Earth at an astonishing speed of 34,852 kilometers per hour.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 11:37 IST
DANGER! Two asteroids larger than 250-foot on their way to Earth along with 3 others
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 HT6: It is an airplane sized asteroid of 67 foot and is travelling towards Earth at a speed of 33012 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, May 7, at a distance of 1.23 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 HP1: It is another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet on Sunday, May 7. NASA has informed that this 290 foot, building sized asteroid will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 1.63 million kilometers and is travelling at a staggering speed of 41868 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 HG1: Zooming towards Earth on May 9, NASA has warned that this 60 foot house sized asteroid named 2023 HG1 is travelling at a speed of 8496 kilometers per hour. This giant asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 4.16 million kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 HT4: This 250 foot, building sized gigantic asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 12, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 6.08 million kilometers at a high speed of 32184 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2021 JK7: This 150 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 6.38 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 82332 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
NASA has warned about a 52-foot-wide asteroid heading towards Earth today. (Pixabay)

NASA has issued a warning regarding an alarming asteroid that is on its way, which will come dangerously close to Earth. This asteroid, known as Asteroid 2023 JD, will get astonishingly close to earth at just 821,000 miles. NASA's CNEOS data has further disclosed that it is hurtling through space at a chilling velocity of 34,852 kilometers per hour. The dimensions of this asteroid, as indicated by NASA's Asteroid Watch Dashboard data, measure approximately 52-foot in diameter. Should you worry about this space rock? Know what NASA said about asteroid 2023 JD.

Danger of upcoming Asteroid 2023 JD

While the majority of near-Earth objects present no immediate danger to our planet, there is a distinct group known as potentially hazardous asteroids that demand extra attention to observe in advance. NASA identifies these asteroids as those measuring at least 460 feet (140 meters) in diameter, with orbits that bring them within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit. To evaluate the potential risk of collision, CNEOS diligently tracks and monitors all known near-Earth objects.

Hence, this upcoming 52-foot-wide asteroid 2023 JD's close distance can be a worrying part for scientists but its size keeps it out of the category of a potentially hazardous asteroid threat for Earth.

As per The-Sky.org, this asteroid 2023 JD was recently detected on May 07, 2023 and it belongs to the Aten group. This group of asteroids are named after the first discovered asteroid of this group, 2062 Aten.

Tech behind asteroid tracking

Although asteroid-tracking information is available from various sources, the majority of it is gathered by well-funded observatories backed by NASA. Examples include the Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA's NEOWISE mission, with the forthcoming NEO Surveyor observatory set to join the list. In addition, NASA's NEO Observations Program heavily relies on planetary radar initiatives, such as the Goldstone Solar System Radar Group at JPL.

The Sentry impact-monitoring system, located at the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, undertakes continual, extensive evaluations of potentially dangerous asteroids' orbits for the long term

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 May, 11:34 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets