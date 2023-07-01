Home Tech News NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft detects 130-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft detects 130-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth

A 130-foot asteroid is on its way to make a close approach to Earth, reveals NEOWISE. Here’s what NASA said.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 12:57 IST
asteroids
NASA has warned about the giant Asteroid 2023 MB6 that is travelling at a fiery speed of 39391 km per hour towards Earth. (Pixabay)
asteroids
NASA has warned about the giant Asteroid 2023 MB6 that is travelling at a fiery speed of 39391 km per hour towards Earth. (Pixabay)

A wide array of NASA's technological instruments such as telescopes, ground-based observatories and satellites are contsntly deployed for the potential threat of upcoming asteroids. NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) monitors all near-Earth objects (NEOs), while NEOWISE spacecraft locate potential threats. Notably, NASA's WISE (Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) spacecraft was an infrared-wavelength astronomical space telescope, but it was repurposed in 2013 and it got a new mission and was renamed as NEOWISE. The new misison was to help find near-Earth asteroids and comets.

NEOWISE has now detected a giant asteroid named 2023 MB6, which is rushing towards Earth and is anticipated to pass in close proximity. This asteroid is scheduled to approach Earth today, July 1, NASA's CNEOS data revealed. Is it a potential threat to Earth?

Asteroid 2023 MB6 details

As per NASA's asteroid data tracking page, Asteroid 2023 MB6 is set to make a close approach to Earth today, July 1, at a distance of merely 3.3 million miles, while hurtling through space at a rapid speed of 39391 kilometres per hour. This asteroid, classified under the Apollo group, was discovered quite recently on June 18, 2023. The-Sky.org reveals that it completes a full orbit around the Sun approximately in 465 days.

Thankfully, this asteroid is not a potential threat but a close watch on this swiftly moving space rock is vital to avoid any mishap. But do asteroids really hit the planets? NASA explains.

Asteroid danger to planets

Celestial bodies in space, such as planets and moons, are occasionally subjected to collisions with asteroids, which can have devastating consequences. You must have heard about this notable instance, which occurred 65 million years ago, resulting in the extinction of dinosaurs on Earth. Various theories say that the impact of an asteroid released an enormous amount of energy, leading to widespread environmental changes that ultimately caused the end of the dinosaur era and numerous other species too. To mitigate the risk of such catastrophic events, continuous surveillance of potential asteroid threats is maintained by NASA and other space agencies.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 12:57 IST

More From This Section

NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after no contact for 63 days
01 July 2023
NASA’s Juno snaps mesmerizing pictures of 'The King of Planets '
01 July 2023
Mark your calendars: first Supermoon of 2023, the Buck Moon, approaching!
01 July 2023
NASA to explore the mysterious asteroid 16 Psyche to learn about the origin of the Earth
30 June 2023
900-foot wide asteroid, 4 others, tracked hurtling towards Earth, NASA reveals
30 June 2023
Shocking encounter! NASA says asteroid dashing towards Earth at 9933 kmph
30 June 2023
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic reaches space in overdue commercial debut
29 June 2023
130-foot Asteroid 2022 MM1 racing towards Earth at a scary 35086 kmph today
29 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets