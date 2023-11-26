Need to build Indian AI data for common man's daily use, says Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a very strong force for cultural assimilation and the country should build it with Indian data for common man's daily use, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Saturday. Speaking at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, held at the Isha Foundation here, Aggarwal, stressed upon the pivotal role of AI in cultural assimilation and daily utility.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru said AI would grow more rapidly than even the people in technology could imagine.

"I hope it happens more rapidly than it's happening now so that human beings can realise the value of 'being' and how to be will become the most valuable thing in the world," Sadhguru said.

Ola Electric raises ₹ 3,200 cr to fund EV biz

Notably, in October, Ola Electric said it has raised ₹3,200 crore from Temasek-led investors and State Bank of India.

The company announced the successful closure of the funding round from Temasek-led investors and State Bank of India.

The funds raised would be utilised towards expansion of Ola's EV business and setting up India's first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based firm aims to accelerate its growth by ramping up its two-wheeler manufacturing capacity, launching electric motorcycles followed by electric cars and fast-tracking the construction of gigafactory, it added.

"At Ola, our vision is to end ICE (internal combustion engine) age in automobiles and our upcoming gigafactory will be a big leap in India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub. We are committed towards developing core technologies in EVs and cell and are rapidly scaling up manufacturing to further accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility," Ola Electric Founder & CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric was selected by the government under its ambitious cell PLI scheme, receiving a maximum capacity of 20 GWh.

