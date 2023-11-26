Icon
Home Tech News Need to build Indian AI data for common man's daily use, says Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal

Need to build Indian AI data for common man's daily use, says Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a very strong force for cultural assimilation and the country should build it with Indian data for common man's daily use, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Saturday.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 06:25 IST
Icon
AI
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru said AI would grow more rapidly than even the people in technology could imagine. (Pexels)
AI
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru said AI would grow more rapidly than even the people in technology could imagine. (Pexels)

 Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a very strong force for cultural assimilation and the country should build it with Indian data for common man's daily use, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Saturday. Speaking at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, held at the Isha Foundation here, Aggarwal, stressed upon the pivotal role of AI in cultural assimilation and daily utility.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru said AI would grow more rapidly than even the people in technology could imagine.

"I hope it happens more rapidly than it's happening now so that human beings can realise the value of 'being' and how to be will become the most valuable thing in the world," Sadhguru said.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Ola Electric raises 3,200 cr to fund EV biz

Notably, in October, Ola Electric said it has raised 3,200 crore from Temasek-led investors and State Bank of India.

The company announced the successful closure of the funding round from Temasek-led investors and State Bank of India.

The funds raised would be utilised towards expansion of Ola's EV business and setting up India's first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based firm aims to accelerate its growth by ramping up its two-wheeler manufacturing capacity, launching electric motorcycles followed by electric cars and fast-tracking the construction of gigafactory, it added.

"At Ola, our vision is to end ICE (internal combustion engine) age in automobiles and our upcoming gigafactory will be a big leap in India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub. We are committed towards developing core technologies in EVs and cell and are rapidly scaling up manufacturing to further accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility," Ola Electric Founder & CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric was selected by the government under its ambitious cell PLI scheme, receiving a maximum capacity of 20 GWh.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 06:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Rockstar Games
Shocking! Rockstar Games shuts down former developer's blog on GTA development!
HP esports study
Gaming industry in India is booming with new career opportunities and good income: HP esports study
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon