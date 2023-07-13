NEET UG Counselling 2023: Know the quota, eligibility, where to register and 5 apps to prepare

Following the announcement of the NEET UG results, several states have initiated the online counselling process for undergraduate medical admissions based on NEET scores and other eligibility criteria. The counselling procedure for NEET is divided into two categories: the All India Quota (15% seats) and the State Quota (85% seats). The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for conducting NEET UG 2023 counselling for qualified candidates on the official website mcc.nic.in. However, an official confirmation regarding the date of NEET counselling 2023 is still awaited.

Each state has its own counselling authority responsible for conducting admissions under the state quota. While a few states have already begun their registration process, most are yet to commence.

To secure admission to medical or dental colleges in India, aspirants must participate in NEET UG counselling 2023 before the specified deadline. As part of the NEET UG 2023 counselling process, eligible candidates must register, select their preferred courses and colleges, and pay the required fees. Based on the choices made by the candidates, NEET 2023 rank, seat availability, and reservation criteria, seats will be allotted.

MCC's NEET counselling 2023 will cover 15 percent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 percent of seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs, all based on the NEET 2023 scores. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 will consist of four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

For those who were unable to secure admission this year, check out the top apps that can significantly assist in the preparation for NEET:

1. NEETPrep

NEETPrep offers free practice questions, online tests, and live doubt-clearing sessions. It also provides free in-depth video lectures covering 10 chapters of the NEET-UG syllabus, along with over 480 hours of study material available for medical aspirants.

2. SWAYAM

SWAYAM offers online courses through its website and mobile app. Users are required to register to access the courses. Additionally, it conducts proctored exams for a small fee.

3. Aakash App for JEE & NEET

This app provides coaching for IIT JEE & NEET and offers live online classes as well as offline classroom options.

4. Unacademy

Unacademy is a highly popular app for NEET preparation. It offers live and recorded classes, free motivational and strategy videos, and study material. Plus subscription holders can also access doubt-clearing sessions.

5. Vedantu

Vedantu features live and recorded classes conducted by online tutors. It provides revision notes, previous year NEET question papers, chapter-wise and full syllabus tests, and doubt-solving sessions.

By utilising these apps, students can enhance their learning experience and improve their chances of success in the NEET entrance exam. Explore these preparation apps to excel in your career aspirations!