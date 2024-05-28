 Netflix app for Windows may disable download option for offline viewing- Check details | Tech News
Netflix app for Windows may disable download option for offline viewing- Check details

Netflix may not support offline viewing options for the Windows app users, know what X users are talking about.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 28 2024, 10:44 IST
No more offline viewing on a laptop, according to a new Netflix alert, check details. (unsplash)

Netflix app allows users to stream content offline without the requirement on WiFi or the internet. However, for offline streaming, users were required to download the desired content in advance to stream anywhere and anytime. Now, the offline viewing option is expected to be disabled for Windows app users. A new report highlights the download section on the Netflix app for Windows is expected to be removed, encouraging users to download their web series and movies on their smartphone app. Know more about what Netflix is planning.

Netflix app for Windows

A new rumour is spreading across the internet that Netflix may be disabling the downloads option for offline viewing in Windows. An X user named Artem Russakovskii shared a post on the platform with a Netflix alert which said, “Coming soon: A new Windows app experience. The update includes access to live events, compatibility with ad-supported plans, and more! Downloads will no longer be supported, but you can continue to watch TV shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device.” This update will significantly affect users who like to watch Netflix on a laptop when they are travelling.

This news may come as a surprise to many Netflix subscribers who are paying on a monthly basis. However, another user on X shared a post which showcased a similar alert, but it did not include information about the download feature. Therefore, it's unclear if the previous alert was just an error or if it's happening for some users. It is also suspected that the alert with download restriction may only shown to users who use the feature.

Android Authority also said that Netflix may simply be trying to get a reaction among users for future changes by showcasing different alerts for keeping their options open. However, till Netflix makes an official announcement, we can continue using its services as it is and wait for the upcoming app update to see what changes will be integrated.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology.

First Published Date: 28 May, 10:44 IST
