Netflix brings full-season download feature with just one tap for iPhone and iPad users - Details

Netflix has introduced a new feature for iPhone and iPad users, allowing them to download entire seasons with just one tap for offline viewing.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 14:48 IST
Icon
Netflix now allows iPhone and iPad users to download entire seasons for offline viewing in one tap. (Pexels)

Netflix has launched a new feature for iPhone and iPad users that enables them to download entire seasons of their favourite shows in one go. Previously available only on Android devices, this update offers a significant improvement for iOS users who had to download episodes one by one. The new "Season Download" option appears next to the Share button on a show's display page, simplifying the process for offline viewing.

This feature is especially beneficial for users who want to watch shows or movies while travelling or in areas with limited internet access. Since it introduced offline viewing in 2016, Netflix has continued to improve the feature. One notable addition was Smart Downloads, which automatically replaces watched episodes with the next in the series. The ability to download entire seasons is another step in enhancing the platform's accessibility and convenience for users worldwide.

Also read
Top Downloaded Shows

Along with this update, Netflix shared its list of the most downloaded seasons of all time. Leading the list are Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2, followed by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, One Piece, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Price Changes and Download Limits

However, the launch of the season download feature coincides with Netflix's recent price hikes in the US. The premium ad-free plan is now priced at $24.99 per month, while the standard ad-free plan costs $17.99. Even the ad-supported tier has increased, now priced at $7.99 per month. Subscribers on ad-free plans can store up to 100 active downloads per device, whereas those on ad-supported plans are limited to 15 downloads per month.

Subscription Plans in India Remain Unchanged

These price increases do not currently affect Indian users. In India, Netflix continues to offer four subscription plans: Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium. The Mobile plan costs Rs. 149 per month, allowing streaming on one device in 480p resolution. The Basic plan, priced at Rs. 199, supports 720p resolution. The Standard plan, costing Rs. 499, offers 1080p HD resolution with two simultaneous streams. The Premium plan, priced at Rs. 649, provides 4K resolution, spatial audio, and up to four simultaneous streams. Additionally, the Premium plan supports downloads on up to seven devices.

The full-season download feature is now available to iOS users. To access it, ensure the Netflix app is updated through the App Store.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 14:47 IST
