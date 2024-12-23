Netflix India set to challenge Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema with WWE media rights shift: Report

Netflix India is set to take over WWE's media rights in the country from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as part of a groundbreaking 10-year deal. According to the Economic Times, the transition is part of a global agreement valued at $5 billion, signed earlier this year by WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, with the streaming giant.

Netflix to Enters Sports Entertainment in 2025

The shift, expected to take place in March 2025, marks Netflix India's entry into sports entertainment. While Netflix has already invested in live sports globally, including partnerships with the NFL, it has avoided airing sports content in India, even cricket, the country's most-watched sport. Netflix India has confirmed that WWE content will be available on the platform starting in 2025. SPNI has declined to comment on the matter.

This change comes after the expiration of WWE's current five-year contract with SPNI, which was worth an estimated $180-210 million and signed in 2020. Netflix is determined to secure exclusive media rights in India, despite SPNI's interest in retaining television rights due to WWE's strong digital performance during its current agreement.

The move positions Netflix to compete directly with established Indian sports streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, which hold broadcasting rights for major events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC tournaments.

WWE's Longstanding Presence in India

WWE has been a staple on Indian television for over two decades, starting with Ten Sports, which was later rebranded to Sony Ten after SPNI acquired it in 2016. Beginning in January 2025, Netflix will exclusively stream WWE's flagship shows (Raw, SmackDown, and NXT) in major markets such as the US, Canada, the UK, and South America, with a planned expansion to India by April 2025.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO, has emphasised the company's commitment to global and youth-focused sports, aiming to attract younger audiences in line with the goals of many sports leagues. However, transitioning WWE's extensive fanbase from traditional television to streaming could prove challenging, especially with Netflix India's current subscriber count of 12 million, compared to the 900 million viewers of WWE in India.

The loss of WWE represents a significant setback for SPNI, a key player in its sports programming. Experts believe SPNI will need to secure new sports content to retain its audience, despite recently acquiring Asian Cricket Council rights for $170 million.