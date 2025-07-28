Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Netflix quietly used AI for scenes in its new show: Here’s why it could change what you see on screen

Netflix quietly used AI for scenes in its new show: Here’s why it could change what you see on screen

Netflix used AI tools for special effects on “El Eternauta” to speed up production and expand creative options. The move has started new debates about quality, jobs, and the role of artificial intelligence in the film and TV industry.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 28 2025, 18:25 IST
Netflix’s use of AI for show effects is raising questions about speed, savings, and whether artists or algorithms shape the future.
Netflix’s use of AI for show effects is raising questions about speed, savings, and whether artists or algorithms shape the future. (Unsplash)

Netflix is taking a bold step into artificial intelligence by using video-generating AI for special effects in its new Argentine science fiction series, “El Eternauta.” This development comes as the company, among many others, looks for faster and cheaper ways to create detailed visual effects and bring stories to life on screen.

Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, explained that the company wants AI to help creators improve the quality of films and shows, not just to save money or reduce production time. For “El Eternauta,” a key sequence shows a building collapsing in Buenos Aires. Instead of using traditional visual effects methods, the team tried AI-powered tools. According to Sarandos, this made the process much faster, finishing the sequence in a small fraction of the time it would usually take, Ars Technica reported.

How AI will help Netflix

Shows like “El Eternauta” require massive amounts of VFX work, and using AI promises an easier way to manage tight budgets and deadlines. Complex shots, once reserved for big-budget films, are now possible for shows that would not have been able to afford them before. Netflix hopes the technology will open up new creative options for filmmakers and give more projects access to advanced effects.

Also read
Still, the rise of AI in TV and films has caused concern within the industry. Actors, writers, and artists are asking for clear rules to protect their jobs as studios adopt AI tools. Last year's extended strikes by performers and game voice actors were signs of growing anxiety about how this technology could change work across entertainment.

Some viewers and critics are also wary. AI-generated effects do not always look natural and have attracted criticism for disrupting the feel of a film or show. There have been recent complaints about the quality of AI visuals in several big projects, sparking debates about the artistic value of computer-created images.

Netflix has tested AI's potential in other areas before. Past documentaries have used AI to recreate voices or manipulate images, drawing both attention and controversy. Amazon and other major platforms are exploring similar paths, adding AI features for recapping shows or creating new language dubs.

Sarandos says the aim remains to give storytellers more tools. He believes AI can stretch what is possible in television without limiting creative vision or replacing human ideas. The effect of these changes is still playing out, but Netflix's experiment with “El Eternauta” suggests that AI is becoming an important part of TV and movie production.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 18:25 IST
