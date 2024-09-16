Netflix to soon end support for these iPhone users: Check if you are on this list

Netflix has announced that it will soon discontinue support for Apple devices running iOS 16. This decision follows the company's earlier move to stop supporting the third-generation Apple TV.

A message displayed on devices using iOS 16 reads, “We've updated the Netflix app! To use the latest version, install iOS 17 or later.” While users on iOS 16 can currently continue using the app, they should be aware that future updates will not be available to them. This means no new features, bug fixes, or security patches will be provided.

Netflix users with devices running iOS 16 may face an eventual halt in app functionality. Neither Netflix nor Apple has specified when this will occur, but it is clear that the app will become obsolete on these older devices.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Beyond iPhone 16: Apple could launch new M4 Macs, iPad mini in October

The list of affected devices include:

The list of affected devices includes the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPad Pro first-generation, and iPad 5. These devices cannot be upgraded to iOS 17, and therefore, will lose compatibility with future updates of the Netflix app. Apple has designated the iPhone X as a vintage product, meaning it will remain available for repairs at Apple stores and authorized service providers for up to two more years, depending on parts availability.

Also read: iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to big Apple update at…

Users with these devices who wish to continue using Netflix may need to consider purchasing a new phone or tablet. The Netflix app remains available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Also read: All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details

Recommendations for Affected Users

With iOS 18 having launched on September 16, users of the affected devices might consider upgrading to newer models to maintain compatibility with Netflix and other apps. Similar to WhatsApp, which regularly updates its support for older devices, Netflix's move highlights the ongoing need to stay current with technology for optimal performance and security.