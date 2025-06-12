Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Neurotech and brain data: New frontier of privacy concerns

What is neurotech? How much do you know about it? Should you be aware of some things? Let's find out.

By: BOUDHADITYA SANYAL
| Updated on: Jun 12 2025, 21:23 IST
neurotech
Know all about neurotech before it affects you.

Consumer neurotechnology is no longer confined to sci-fi or academic labs. Thanks to AI advancements and shrinking chip sizes, devices that read brain activity, like EEG headsets, mood-tracking earbuds, and brain-controlled gaming accessories are entering the mainstream.

Since 2011, over 130 startups have jumped into the consumer neurotech space. These tools, often embedded in wearables, promise productivity boosts, mental health insights, and immersive control over AR/VR environments. Tech giants like Apple and Snap are already exploring brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) for future headsets that could respond to mental states in real time.

How Neurotech Works—And why It's risky

EEG-based devices dominate this landscape, powering nearly 65% of consumer neurotech products. They track brainwave patterns linked to emotions, focus, and engagement levels. That may sound harmless until you realise this data could be mined to predict behaviours, preferences, or even political leanings. Imagine hyper-targeted ads based not on clicks, but on neural spikes.

Or worse, cognitive surveillance, where employers or governments monitor attention levels, emotional stress, or signs of dissent. Cyberattacks targeting BCIs could introduce “mental hacks”, altering thought patterns or inducing confusion and distress.

As one expert puts it, “Brain data reveals thoughts before they're consciously expressed.”

Regulatory gaps and urgent challenges

The legal protections around all this? Alarmingly thin. While medical neurotech is regulated (MRIs or brain implants), consumer-grade EEG headsets fall into a grey zone. In the U.S., the FDA only monitors medical devices.

State laws in places like California and Colorado require user consent for neural data use, but there's little enforcement. Internationally, concerns are mounting: China has tested neurotech in workplaces to track employee fatigue, while neuromarketing firms tap EEG feedback to fine-tune advertisements.

“Neural data could be weaponized for psychological warfare or blackmail.”

Path forward

So what now? We need clear federal laws that define how brain data can be collected, stored, and shared. Users should know exactly what's being tracked and who has access to it. Neural data must be encrypted, just like financial or medical records. Most importantly, the public must be made aware of what “brain transparency” really means. Because the future of privacy may no longer be in your hands, but in your head.

