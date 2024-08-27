“Never work for an Indian manager”: Microsoft employee based in Europe ‘warns’ in Reddit post

Microsoft is one of the biggest tech companies in the world with millions of clients in almost every country. To provide support to such a large user base, Microsoft has a huge Azure support team that helps organisations and professionals using the company's cloud-based computing. Just like other big tech companies in the world, Microsoft also outsources most of its customer service jobs to India. As tech companies' reliance on the Indian workforce is increasing day by day, it turns out that tech employees in other countries are not too happy about it. In a Reddit post, a Microsoft employee based in Europe took to Reddit to warn potential customer support workers against Indian managers.

IT worker claims unethical practices and biased work culture

The Microsoft employee revealed that his manager and colleagues in India often contact customers by phone, even though they have been clearly instructed to contact by email, in the hopes to build a connection and get a 5-star review.

“I told my manager that this approach is problematic, but I didn't get any response or feedback, and I also didn't receive a pay raise nor bonuses despite all the hard work I've done throughout the year. No pay raise, no career prospects, and only more support tickets to deal with. I feel like a white-collar slave working under an Indian manager with a god complex, who doesn't seem to value the contributions from non-Indian people.” Microsoft employee wrote in the Reddit post.

“I was promoted to this position with almost no training, just some online self-learning. Most of the support staff are in India, and they only hire and promote their own people, keeping all the money and rewards for themselves. This creates a very biased and unfair work environment, where the India-based employees are prioritized over the rest of us.” he further added.



The Microsoft support employee slammed the company's decision to outsource critical functions to India. He believed that it created a lot of cultural and communication challenges. He ended his post by saying that he will never work for an Indian manager again and he also advised against joining the Azure support team.

Within hours of the post on Reddit, a lot of other users echoed similar sentiments and one of them shared, “Yup that's Microsoft for you. Management won't make any changes. I worked in premier support before they fired everyone and moved it overseas so they could pay them 5 cornflakes a day. Five star reviews and phone calls are all that they go for. Leave. The job is shitty, the experience is shitty and if you stay their too long it'll become impossible to leave.”

“Indians promoting Indians. That's pretty much all of Microsoft in a nutshell. If one more person says "kindly sir" one more time I'm gonna have an autistic meltdown,” mocked the user.



