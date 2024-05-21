New Delhi-based doctor uses Apple Vision Pro for first bariatric surgery- Know all details

Apple's new mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro is again making headlines for its groundbreaking use for the first time bariatric surgery. While the headset has been contributing to several areas of healthcare, this time it has provided a wider understanding of how the device can be used for expanded medical requirements. Dr Mohit Bhandari, from Pristyn Care in New Delhi, conducted the bariatric procedure with the help of a Vision Pro headset.

New Delhi's Pristyn Care and Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics, surgeons conducted the very first live bariatric surgery using the Apple Vision Pro. The surgery included a sleeve gastric bypass and a Single Anastomosis Duodenal-Ileal (SADI) procedure, which was done by Dr Mohit Bhandari. It was reported that the 155-kilogram male patient was suffering from sleep apnea syndrome and high blood pressure. The surgery took place on May 17 and the entire procedure lasted for about 40 minutes during which the Apple Vision Pro provided the team with a 3D environment to focus on intricate details and conduct the surgery with clarity.

NDTV quoted Vaibhav Kapoor, co-founder of Pristyn Care saying, “The successful integration of Apple Vision Pro into bariatric surgery marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionising surgical procedures. We are proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement, which promises to enhance precision, improve outcomes, and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry.” Dr, Bhandari who conducted the surgery said that technology such as the Vision Pro headset opens doors for more “possibilities in surgical precision and patient outcomes.”

This is not the first Apple Vision Pro has been used for medical and surgical procedures as many new reports come forward on how the mixed reality is changing the healthcare industry. Most recently the Vision Pro headset was used in laparoscopic surgery in Chennai. In the UK, doctors took the help of the headset to conduct a major spine surgery and many more such cases were reported since the launch of the headset.

