New Google Cloud tool launched to help mixed reality developers

American tech giant Google wants to make it easier for others to make powerful mixed reality experiences with the official release of a new Google Cloud tool, Immersive Stream for XR.

The Verge, an American technology news website, has reported that according to a blog post the tool lets users scan a QR code or click a link to access a mixed reality experience, and behind the scenes, Google Cloud GPUs will host, render, and stream those experiences to the device.

Google says it is already utilizing the technology in its new immersive view in Google Maps, which allows users to examine a 3D depiction of certain towns overlaid with features like traffic and neighbouring restaurants.

However, the company is also emphasizing alternative ways to leverage Immersive Stream for XR, such as installing virtual furniture in augmented reality or viewing virtual vehicles while purchasing, reported The Verge.

Immersive Stream for XR was first introduced at Google I/O in 2022, but Google also stated on Thursday that it now supports content created in Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine is becoming increasingly popular among game developers, but it's also used for a wide range of non-gaming applications, and the addition of UE5 support could be a boon for developers wishing to take advantage of Immersive Stream for XR.

As per The Verge, Google's broader ambitions for mixed reality are somewhat up in the air now that Google Labs VP Clay Bavor will be leaving the company in March.