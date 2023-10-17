New iPads or Apple Pencil? Conflicting leaks claim Apple can launch new products this week

Apple is going to launch something this week, but there is some confusion about exactly what it is. Some early reports claimed that the announcement could be about new iPads, which can get new chipsets and updated specifications for all of its three models — the base model, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. However, soon afterwards, other reports said that the announcement would not be for iPads at all, and instead, Apple would be unveiling a new stylus, the Apple Pencil 3. While the nature of the announcement is not certain, what is known is that Apple is going to make a significant announcement either via a press release or a pre-recorded event as soon as later today, October 17.

The earliest report came from 9to5Mac, corroborating it via Supercharged, and it claimed that Apple could refresh its iPad lineup this week with a “smaller spec bump” that could see new Apple silicon making its way to the iPad models, instead of major design changes. The twist in the story came from a MacRumors report which pointed out, highlighting the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, that “a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads”.

Apple's announcement this week: New iPads or Apple Pencil 3?

Long-time Apple tipster and Bloomberg's tech analyst Mark Gurman also weighed in on the topic in his newsletter and said, “A new entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini are all in development with faster chips, but I don't believe updates of any significance are imminent”. He also highlighted that iPad Pro models with a new design, OLED display, and faster chipset are in the works but it will only go on sale the next year.

Other reports have also highlighted that the announcement could see the iPad Air and the iPad Mini be bumped to M2 and A16 Bionic chipset, respectively. Talks about an 11th gen iPad with the same design elements as the 10th gen was also doing the rounds.

Interestingly, a few weeks ago, tipster Majin Bu posted on X and highlighted what may come with the new Apple Pencil. The post claimed, “Based on what my source reported the new Apple Pencil 3 will come with interchangeable magnetic tips (for drawing, technical drawing, and painting)”. This would be a significant improvement since the first and second-generation Apple Pencil does not give you this option. While the tips can be replaced, they are screwed on and do not use magnets.

At this point, it is difficult to say what Apple might end up announcing since the company has a history of surprising consumers. However, we will soon find out as the announcement is expected soon.

