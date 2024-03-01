 New Microsoft-Backed Startup Wants to Make AI Work As Intended | Tech News
Home Tech News New Microsoft-Backed Startup Wants to Make AI Work As Intended

New Microsoft-Backed Startup Wants to Make AI Work As Intended

Synth Labs is tackling Silicon Valley’s tricky problem of aligning AI actions with human intentions.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 07:08 IST
artificial intelligence
Synth Labs, a new company founded by industry experts, is addressing the issue of AI alignment by developing software tools to ensure AI systems behave according to intentions. (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
Synth Labs, a new company founded by industry experts, is addressing the issue of AI alignment by developing software tools to ensure AI systems behave according to intentions. (Pixabay)

 Artificial intelligence software doesn't always do what the people building it want it to do — a potentially dangerous issue that has consumed some of the largest companies working on the technology. 

Big companies like OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.'s Google are increasingly  directing workers, money and computing power toward the problem. And Anthropic, an OpenAI competitor, has put it at the heart of its development of Claude, a product it bills as a safer kind of AI chatbot.   

Starting this month, a new company called Synth Labs is also taking aim at the issue. Founded by a handful of prominent AI industry names, the company is emerging from stealth this week, and has raised seed funding from Microsoft Corp.'s venture capital fund, M12, and Eric Schmidt's First Spark Ventures. Synth Labs is primarily focused on building software, some of it open source, to help a range of companies ensure that their AI systems act according to their intentions. It's positioning itself as a company that's working transparently and collaboratively.

Alignment, as the issue is sometimes called, represents a technical challenge for AI applications such as chatbots that are built atop large language models, which are typically trained on huge swaths of internet data. The effort is complicated by the fact that people's ethics and values — as well as their ideas of what AI should and should not be permitted to do — vary. Synth Labs' products will aim to help steer and customize large language models, particularly models that are themselves open source.

The company got its start as a project within nonprofit AI research lab EleutherAI, worked on by two of the three founders — Louis Castricato and Nathan Lile — plus Synth Labs advisor and EleutherAI executive director Stella Biderman. Francis deSouza, former chief executive officer of biotechnology company Illumina Inc., is also a founder. Synth Labs declined to say how much money it had raised so far. 

Over the last few months the startup has built tools that can readily evaluate large language models on complex topics, Castricato said. The goal, he said, is to democratize access to easy-to-use tools that can automatically evaluate and align AI models. 

A recent research paper that Castricato, Lile and Biderman co-authored gives a sense for the company's approach: The authors used responses to prompts, which were generated by OpenAI's GPT-4 and Stability AI's Stable Beluga 2 AI models, to create a dataset. That dataset was then used as part of an automated process to direct a chatbot to avoid talking about one topic and instead talk about another.

“The way that we're thinking about designing some of these early tools really is all about giving you the opportunity to decide what alignment means for your business or your personal preferences,” Lile said. 

Also, read other top stories today:

Google Maps Glanceable directions update is rolling out to users and it provides new, easy-to-use navigation features. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

After Google Gemini sparked a racism row, CEO Sundar Pichai had some tough things to say. Read Sundar Pichai's tough talk to staff here.

Google's shoddy job! Google has a chronic habit of dashing off half-baked AI products and neglecting safety checks. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 07:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets