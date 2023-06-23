Home Tech News New online CA course facility coming; check 3 apps that can help you crack the exam

CA aspirants will experience a significant syllabus change from July 1, aligning with the new education policy with the aim to enhance student development. Since the exam is tough, you will need all assistance and here we list 3 apps that can help.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 16:45 IST
CA course is set to be revised from July 1. (Pexels)
CA course is set to be revised from July 1. (Pexels)

Chartered Accountant (CA) aspirants are set to go through a major change as the syllabus of the course will be altered from July 1. This change is being implemented considering the overall development of students in accordance with the new education policy. Interestingly, this will be the first time in almost 7 years that the syllabus is being revised, after getting approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Law Ministry. Since the exam is tough, you will need all assistance and here we list 3 apps that can help as well as what the new syllabus is about.

New syllabus introduced

Starting July 1, only 16 out of 20 written CA papers of Foundation, Intermediate, and Final level courses will be from the center. Students will have the opportunity to take the remaining 4 papers through self-paced learning, meaning they can do it on their own time and schedule. Moreover, students will be able to give these exams from any part of the country through online mediums.

There have been changes announced from the Foundation to the Final level. Students will now study subjects such as Advanced Technology, Psychology, the Constitution of India, the Art of Advocacy, and Philosophy, which were never taught before. While these changes will come into effect from July 1, 2023, the first attempt of the Foundation will take place in June 2024 and the Intermediate and Final first attempts will be held in May 2024.

Changes to the course

Until now, students used to give 8 exams each in Intermediate and Final. With the upcoming change, the number will reduce to 6 each, and the self-paced subjects will replace the deleted subjects in the course. In Foundation, instead of Core Maths, a Quantitative Aptitude paper will be included.

Other changes include only one paper of accounting, and costing only in intermediate. Since the syllabus is being changed, the CA Articleship will also be only for 2 years, instead of 3.

3 apps that can help you crack CA

Now that you know about the expected changes in the CA course, check out the 3 apps that can help you crack CA through tips and tricks, notes, study papers, and other study material.

1. CA Foundation ICAI Preparation - This app is helpful for CA Foundation and the Charted Accountant Common Proficiency Test exam. It provides free study material, NCERT textbooks, short notes of all subjects, question banks, quizzes, previous year papers, and other helpful materials to conquer the CA exam.

2. ICAI BOS - ICAI BOS is a repository of study contents for students by ICAI itself. It provides students with e-learning material such as E-Books, Live Coaching Classes, and all the publications of the Board of Studies including Study Material, Revision Test Papers, Suggested Answers, Supplementary Study Material, Mock Test Papers, and more.

3. StepFly CA CS CMA Preparation - The StepFly CA CS CMA Preparation app is a preparation guide with quality content for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Fina tests. The app has a repository of resources collated by prominent faculties.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 16:45 IST
