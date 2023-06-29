New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino plans to bring advertisers back

In May, Elon Musk officially announced Linda Yaccarino, the former chairperson of advertising sales for NBCUniversal, as the next CEO of Twitter. The move shocked many as it was believed that Yaccarino's opinions on advertisers and meeting their concerns was not really in sync with Musk's, who was losing advertisers on Twitter at an alarming rate due to his policies. However, it appears that Musk hired her specifically to bring back the ad revenue, and the new Twitter CEO is already making major progress in her task.

According to a report by the Financial Times (FT), Yaccarino is working on a number of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Elon Musk's ownership. Some of the measures include introducing a new video ads service, bringing more celebrities to the platform, and expanding the userbase.

New Twitter CEO aims to bring back advertisers

Yaccarino, who assumed her position as the CEO on June 5, is planning to launch full-screen, sound-on video ads that will be shown to users scrolling through Twitter's new short-video feed, FT said, quoting three people who were familiar with the situation.

The report also mentioned that she is in talks for a broader partnership with Alphabet-owned Google that would include advertising and access to some of Twitter's data.

Twitter also intends to renegotiate multiple contracts with tech companies such as Amazon.com, Salesforce, and IBM into single broader partnerships, according to the newspaper.

Twitter has been focusing a lot on bringing new features to the platform, and the central to that theme has been videos. It has recently added a bunch of improvements to how videos are shown on the platform, an easier way to find them as well as a unified scrolling for videos.

Twitter's new direction of focusing on community and creator-oriented features also marks a change of leadership as Musk was seen focused on changing thealgorithm for the feed and improving the Twitter Blue subscription.