Home Tech News New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino plans to bring advertisers back

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino plans to bring advertisers back

Linda Yaccarino, the new Twitter CEO, has big plans to get advertisers back to the platform, reveals a report.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 09:07 IST
Linda Yaccarino
New Twitter chief to bring back advertisers. (AFP)
Linda Yaccarino
New Twitter chief to bring back advertisers. (AFP)

In May, Elon Musk officially announced Linda Yaccarino, the former chairperson of advertising sales for NBCUniversal, as the next CEO of Twitter. The move shocked many as it was believed that Yaccarino's opinions on advertisers and meeting their concerns was not really in sync with Musk's, who was losing advertisers on Twitter at an alarming rate due to his policies. However, it appears that Musk hired her specifically to bring back the ad revenue, and the new Twitter CEO is already making major progress in her task.

According to a report by the Financial Times (FT), Yaccarino is working on a number of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Elon Musk's ownership. Some of the measures include introducing a new video ads service, bringing more celebrities to the platform, and expanding the userbase.

New Twitter CEO aims to bring back advertisers

Yaccarino, who assumed her position as the CEO on June 5, is planning to launch full-screen, sound-on video ads that will be shown to users scrolling through Twitter's new short-video feed, FT said, quoting three people who were familiar with the situation.

The report also mentioned that she is in talks for a broader partnership with Alphabet-owned Google that would include advertising and access to some of Twitter's data.

Twitter also intends to renegotiate multiple contracts with tech companies such as Amazon.com, Salesforce, and IBM into single broader partnerships, according to the newspaper.

Twitter has been focusing a lot on bringing new features to the platform, and the central to that theme has been videos. It has recently added a bunch of improvements to how videos are shown on the platform, an easier way to find them as well as a unified scrolling for videos. 

Twitter's new direction of focusing on community and creator-oriented features also marks a change of leadership as Musk was seen focused on changing thealgorithm for the feed and improving the Twitter Blue subscription. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 09:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets