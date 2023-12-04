Icon
Home Tech News New WhatsApp feature to allow sharing updates to Instagram! Know what’s coming

New WhatsApp feature to allow sharing updates to Instagram! Know what’s coming

A new WhatsApp feature likely coming to the app will enable users to share status updates to Instagram. Know how it will work.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 12:36 IST
Icon
WhatsApp
Users will be able to share their status updates to Instagram as part of a likely new WhatsApp feature. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp
Users will be able to share their status updates to Instagram as part of a likely new WhatsApp feature. (REUTERS)

In the past few months, we have seen some drastic changes in WhatsApp in terms of bringing advanced features to its users. This year, Meta introduced channels, locked chats, screen-sharing video calls, email authentication, and more. Now, the company is working on a new WhatsApp feature which will enable users to share their status updates to Instagram. The feature is expected to work exactly like how we share stories on Facebook and Instagram at the same time. Know about the WhatsApp feature that Meta may roll out here.

WhatsApp status to Instagram

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is developing a feature which will allow users to post their WhatsApp status to Instagram stories enabling them to share content across Meta platforms easily. This will be a major upgrade to WhatsApp as it will save the user time and effort to share their updates on different social media platforms. Earlier, WhatsApp allowed users to share their status to Facebook, now, it will also include the Instagram option to the list of sharing content to different Meta platforms.

Also read: WhatsApp screen sharing likely to get audio sharing feature boost in coming update

Note that WhatsApp users will always have control over what they want to share with their Instagram audience. Therefore, the WhatsApp feature will likely ensure reliability and consistency of content sharing with Instagram. The new status updates to the Instagram feature will be included as an option for users which they can choose as per their preference.

This new WhatsApp feature will save the hassle for users to create stories and update them separately on different platforms with a single-step process, making the functionality more user-friendly.

As per the report, the new feature of sharing WhatsApp status updates to Instagram is now under development and it is expected to be introduced in future updates. More about the feature is yet to be revealed by officials.

A point should also be added that WhatsApp stories editing tools lack various features in comparison to Instagram stories tools. Therefore, this might create a gap for the upcoming feature. The stories Status update shared on WhatsApp may appear simple to the Instagram stories. However, this can only be judged once the feature is made available to the users.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 11:22 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
GTA 6 trailer
GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral
GTA 6
Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer
BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon