New WhatsApp feature to allow sharing updates to Instagram! Know what’s coming

In the past few months, we have seen some drastic changes in WhatsApp in terms of bringing advanced features to its users. This year, Meta introduced channels, locked chats, screen-sharing video calls, email authentication, and more. Now, the company is working on a new WhatsApp feature which will enable users to share their status updates to Instagram. The feature is expected to work exactly like how we share stories on Facebook and Instagram at the same time. Know about the WhatsApp feature that Meta may roll out here.

WhatsApp status to Instagram

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is developing a feature which will allow users to post their WhatsApp status to Instagram stories enabling them to share content across Meta platforms easily. This will be a major upgrade to WhatsApp as it will save the user time and effort to share their updates on different social media platforms. Earlier, WhatsApp allowed users to share their status to Facebook, now, it will also include the Instagram option to the list of sharing content to different Meta platforms.

Note that WhatsApp users will always have control over what they want to share with their Instagram audience. Therefore, the WhatsApp feature will likely ensure reliability and consistency of content sharing with Instagram. The new status updates to the Instagram feature will be included as an option for users which they can choose as per their preference.

This new WhatsApp feature will save the hassle for users to create stories and update them separately on different platforms with a single-step process, making the functionality more user-friendly.

As per the report, the new feature of sharing WhatsApp status updates to Instagram is now under development and it is expected to be introduced in future updates. More about the feature is yet to be revealed by officials.

A point should also be added that WhatsApp stories editing tools lack various features in comparison to Instagram stories tools. Therefore, this might create a gap for the upcoming feature. The stories Status update shared on WhatsApp may appear simple to the Instagram stories. However, this can only be judged once the feature is made available to the users.

