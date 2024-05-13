New zero day threat revealed: Google wants you to update Chrome browser right now

Google Chrome users can breathe a sigh of relief as the search giant has rolled out a crucial update to address a zero-day vulnerability that was actively exploited by attackers. This security flaw, categorised as 'High' severity, posed a significant risk to users across all desktop platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Vulnerability Severity

The vulnerability, identified as a use after free flaw (CVE-2024-4671), targets a component within Chrome responsible for rendering web content. Exploiting this flaw, attackers could compromise a user's system by luring them to visit a specially crafted malicious website. Once exploited, the attacker could gain unauthorised access to the user's data or even take control of their system remotely.

Google's Response

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Google wasted no time in releasing patches for the vulnerability. The latest stable versions of Google Chrome, namely version 124.0.6367.201/.202 for Windows and macOS, and version 124.0.6367.201 for Linux, contain the necessary fixes to safeguard users against potential attacks.

Action for Users

Given the existence of an exploit for this vulnerability in the wild, it is crucial for Chrome users to ensure their browsers are promptly updated to the latest version. On Windows and macOS, users can manually check for updates by navigating to the Help menu within Chrome and selecting the 'About Google Chrome' option. From there, users can initiate the update process by clicking on the 'Update Google Chrome' button if it is available. Alternatively, macOS users can opt for automatic updates by selecting the corresponding option in the menu.

Linux users, on the other hand, will receive updates through their package managers. It is recommended for Linux users to enable automatic updates to ensure they receive critical security patches in a timely manner.

Staying vigilant and keeping software up to date is paramount in safeguarding against cyber threats. With the swift action taken by Google to address this zero day vulnerability, users can continue to browse the web with confidence, knowing that their online security is prioritised.

