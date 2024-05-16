 NFL schedule: Rodgers and Jets will face Vikings in London on Oct. 6. Christmas games on Netflix | HT Tech
By:AP
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 03:13 IST
Aaron Rodgers will be facing a familiar opponent, albeit in a different uniform and in a new location.

Rodgers and the New York Jets will kick off this year's slate of games in London when they are the visiting team against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 6. The NFL announced the four international games in London and Germany on Wednesday morning before the full slate is released later in the day.

Rodgers went 17-11-1 against the Vikings when he was with the Green Bay Packers. The four-time NFL MVP was traded to the Jets last year, but tore his left Achilles tendon on the first series of last year's opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers is on track to return to practice without limitations once the Jets begin voluntary spring sessions next week. The league announced Tuesday that the Jets would open the season on “Monday Night Football” at NFC champion San Francisco on Sept. 9.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend back-to-back weeks in London for the second straight year and face two of this year's top three quarterbacks that were taken in the NFL draft. The Jaguars will visit top draft pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 13 and then host the New England Patriots, who took Drake Maye third, at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20.

This is the 10th time the Jaguars are hosting a game at Wembley.

The Carolina Panthers will host the New York Giants in Germany on Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

The international games weren't the only thing announced Wednesday morning. Netflix has reached a three-year deal with the league to carry games on Christmas Day.

The streaming giant will carry two games this year and at least one game in 2025 and '26. Netflix announced during a presentation to advertisers that it will have defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City at Pittsburgh followed by Baltimore at Houston.

With the four international games and two on Christmas Day, the NFL has announced 12 of its 272 regular-season games for the upcoming season. It will begin on Sept. 5 when the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC title game.

Other Week 1 games include the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6, and the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8.

Week 2's announced games so far have the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12 and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Chiefs on Sept. 15.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published Date: 16 May, 03:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets