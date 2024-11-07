Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Nikon Z50II mirrorless camera launched in India: Check price, features and more

Nikon Z50II mirrorless camera launched in India: Check price, features and more

Nikon has unveiled its latest mirrorless camera, the Z50 II, in India. This advanced camera is designed to empower content creators and photographers with a range of professional features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 07 2024, 17:49 IST
Nikon Z50 II mirrorless camera
Nikon Z50 II mirrorless camera is priced at Rs. 77,995 for the body-only model. (Nikon)

Nikon has introduced the Z50II, the latest model in its mirrorless camera series. This new camera aims to cater to both photographers and content creators, offering advanced features at a competitive price. The Z50II starts at 77,995 for the body only, with lens kits available for up to 1,15,795. 

Nikon Z50 II Mirrorless Camera: Key Features

Designed for creators looking for quick results and professional-quality output, the Z50II brings features that were once exclusive to higher-end models. Nikon has integrated the EXPEED 7 processor from its flagship Z9, allowing the Z50II to capture 4K video with 5.6K oversampling. This results in sharper, more detailed footage, while support for N-Log video and RED LUTs adds flexibility for creators seeking refined colour grading.

Also read
Special Features for Content Creators

A notable feature for content creators is the new "Product Review Mode." This setting ensures that the camera stays focused on objects in the foreground, making it especially useful for product reviewers and vloggers. In addition, the Z50II offers a video self-timer and USB streaming capabilities, catering to various creative needs, such as live streaming and product demonstrations.

The Z50II also incorporates a nine-type subject detection system, which was previously found only in Nikon's flagship cameras. This system offers reliable autofocus across different scenes, while the Pre-Release Capture function buffers images before the shutter is fully pressed, making it easier to capture fleeting moments. This is beneficial for event photographers and anyone needing to capture fast-moving subjects. The camera's autofocus system can track unpredictable subjects like children or pets, ensuring crisp images in dynamic situations.

Improved Viewfinder 

Another standout feature is the high-luminance electronic viewfinder (EVF), which operates at 1,000 cd/m², providing twice the brightness of its predecessor. This feature allows users to compose shots more easily, even in bright outdoor conditions.

Additionally, the Z50II supports Imaging Recipes and Picture Control via the Nikon Imaging Cloud, enabling users to customise their camera settings and access presets used by professional photographers. With a wide ISO range of 100–51200 and a built-in flash, the Z50II delivers reliable performance in low-light conditions. The camera also includes a Hi-Res Zoom feature, which allows for digital zooming during video recording without compromising quality.

The Nikon Z50II will be available in India by late November 2024, along with a variety of accessories, including the MC-DC3 Remote Cord for tripod shooting.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 17:49 IST
