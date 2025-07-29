A Chinese robotics company has taken a big step forward in automation by teaching its Walker S2 humanoid robot to change its own battery. Humanoid robots usually have a simple problem to solve: they run out of power quickly and need human help to swap or recharge batteries. Now, Walker S2 can keep working longer by replacing its spent battery on its own, cutting down on downtime and maintenance needs.

A robot that refuels itself

The Walker S2 is equipped with battery packs on its “back,” each not much larger than a lunchbox. When its power drops, the robot walks over to a battery station with spares ready. It then uses its hands and flexible arms to remove the low battery and fit a fresh one, twisting in ways that would be challenging for most humans. This process only takes a few moments, allowing the robot to return to work after each swap and continue for another two to four hours, depending on activity.

For anyone running an automated warehouse or factory, this could save time and resources. Robots that can service themselves need less supervision, experience little downtime, and don't require a large backup fleet on standby for when others are idle and charging. The design also makes battery failure less of a headache, as the packs are easy to replace. Industries that rely heavily on repetitive or risky tasks such as “dark” factories in China, where production takes place with minimal lighting and no humans present stand to benefit from self-sufficient robots like Walker S2. Automation experts have long dreamed of these kinds of maintenance-free machines, but battery innovations for cars and robots have only recently started delivering practical results.

It is worth remembering that humanoid robots have limits. Despite impressive video demonstrations, they won't be mixing drinks in homes or mowing lawns for most people anytime soon. Human versatility remains tough to match, and many jobs need dexterity and problem-solving robots still lack. Even Elon Musk discovered the limitations of robots on the Tesla factory floor. Still, this battery change advancement is encouraging. It pushes the field closer to having robots handle dangerous, dirty, or dull jobs with minimal human help. The real future of work may mean fewer robots standing by doing nothing and more of them working efficiently and taking care of their own needs.