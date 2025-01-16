No internet today! Will The Simpsons prediction come true? Here’s what we know

Netizens have been talking about the new ongoing trend of “No Internet” on January 16, 2025, which is today. Now, why this has been trending for the past week? The popular TV show “The Simpsons” has predicted a major internet outage which is dated today. People on social media have been sharing a glimpse of the episode on social media and questioning if their prediction will actually come true. Well, this is not the first time The Simpsons have made a prediction, as several real-life occurrences have already been aired on the TV show, generating curiosity about how the show has managed to predict the future. But will the cartoon series prediction for the internet outage of Jan 16 will come true this time? Let's check it out.

Internet outage predicted for January 16

The Simpsons is a famous cartoon TV show which is recently being popularised for making predictions of real-life events before it has even happened. One of its viral predictions was Donald Trump winning the US Elections in 2024, which actually came true. Now, one of the episodes has showcased that the world will go through a major internet outage on January 16 and it has become a point of contention among youth.

Several users on social networking platforms have been sharing a glimpse of the episode. The episode focuses on Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President and a white shark disrupting an underwater cable that causes a major internet outbreak. It also showcased that people are unable to make credit card payments, children are unable to do their assignments, people are away from their screens and spending more time together, and much more.

Now, this episode has generated much curiosity among people about whether the prediction will come true or not. Well, The Simpsons is entirely based on fictional characters and events and does not include any truth about the future. While some of the predictions were true but it could be a mere coincidence and not everything is accurate. However, the day has just begun and we are yet to see if this foretold will come true or if it is just fiction.

