No more Aadhaar photocopies? UIDAI plans to mandate QR-only verification

Many people hand over Aadhaar photocopies every time they check in at hotels, pass through airport counters, or enter event venues. UIDAI now wants this routine to change. The authority is preparing a shift that could make photocopies unnecessary and replace them with digital QR-based verification.

UIDAI aims to move Aadhaar checks from paper to digital systems. The plan, if executed, will replace photocopies with QR scans or verification through a new Aadhaar app. The goal is to share only basic identity details, limit unnecessary data exposure, and reduce the risk of misuse during routine checks.

Also read: iPhone users' next big update to likely look like this, new prototype offers rare glimpse

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

For years, staff at hotels, airports, offices, and events collected Aadhaar photocopies that included full addresses, birth dates, and Aadhaar numbers. People often shared these documents even when only identity confirmation was required. Many users raised concerns but had little choice when verifiers insisted on physical proof.

How the New Verification Process Will Work

Under the new process, UIDAI will ask all verifiers, hotels, event organisers, airline counters, government help desks, and others to register with the authority. After approval, they will use QR scans or the Aadhaar app to verify identity. The system will not allow them to store or copy data.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said the move is meant to reduce misuse by limiting what verifiers can access. The digital system responds only with the minimum details needed to confirm identity. Sensitive fields stay hidden, and the system blocks any attempt to save extra information.

Also read: OnePlus 15R 5G: 5 key details we know ahead of December 17 launch

Aadhaar App Features

The updated Aadhaar app is being designed to work even with weak connectivity. It synchronises with UIDAI servers whenever the network is available, allowing QR verification to continue during outages or in remote regions. This becomes useful during travel to areas with poor coverage or when widespread network issues occur.

The app will also let users update address proof digitally, without visiting enrollment centres. It will support adding family members who do not own phones, allowing households to depend on a single device for Aadhaar verification.

Also read: ChatGPT turns off app suggestions that look like ads

Once the system is widely adopted, people may not need to carry plastic Aadhaar cards or photocopies. Identity checks may become quicker and more private, as verifiers see only what is necessary.

In short, the shift toward QR-based Aadhaar checks is expected to improve routine travel, hotel stays, and daily interactions while reducing the chance of identity misuse.