 No more spam calls: Truecaller comes on WearOS, brings call management and caller Id directly to your wrist
No more spam calls: Truecaller comes on WearOS, brings call management and caller Id directly to your wrist

Truecaller now supports WearOS smartwatches, letting users manage calls and identify callers directly from their wrist. Know how it works and follow a step-by-step guide to install it.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 12:38 IST
Truecaller now integrates with WearOS smartwatches, letting users manage calls and identify callers effortlessly. (Truecaller)

Is spam calling driving you crazy? Truecaller is making it easier to manage your calls by bringing its app to Wear OS. Now, you can quickly verify calls and avoid unwanted interruptions directly from your smartwatch. This new integration aims to enhance user convenience by enabling call management, caller identification, and access to call history without needing to pull out a smartphone.

Truecaller has introduced support for smartwatches running on WearOS version 3.0 and higher. With this update, users can now manage incoming calls and messages directly from their smartwatch. The app will display caller information, manage call history, and provide access to contacts right on the watch face.

Key features of Truecaller for WearOS include:

  • Call Management: Users can view and handle incoming calls and messages from their smartwatch, eliminating the need to reach for their phone. Call history and contacts are also accessible directly from the watch.
  • Caller Identification: The app will identify and display caller information on the smartwatch, mirroring the smartphone experience. Users can screen calls, block spam, and filter texts from their wrist.

How to install Truecaller on your WearOS smartwatch:

Truecaller's WearOS compatibility applies to smartwatches running version 3.0 and above. To install Truecaller on a WearOS device, follow these steps:

1. Open the Truecaller app on your smartphone and go to your profile page by tapping on your profile icon.

2. Scroll down to find the Truecaller for Wear option.

3. Select the smartwatch you want to install the app on from the list of connected devices and tap the Install button.

4. This action will redirect you to the Google Play Store page for Truecaller on your smartwatch.

5. Tap the Install button on your smartwatch to complete the installation.

Additionally, users can also install Truecaller by searching for the app directly in the Google Play Store on their smartwatch and tapping the Install button.

With this update, Truecaller enhances its utility, offering users a more convenient way to manage calls and messages directly from their WearOS smartwatches.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 12:37 IST
