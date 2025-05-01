No seat, no entry: Indian Railways to tighten travel rules from this date

Indian Railways is about to enforce a major change that could impact your travel plans if you've ever relied on a waiting list ticket. Starting May 1, passengers with waiting list tickets will no longer be allowed to board sleeper or AC coaches, even if they've already boarded the train. This new policy is designed to ensure a smoother journey for those who have confirmed reservations, but it's likely to stir up some strong opinions.

Waiting List Ticket Travel: Not Allowed

For years, many travelers have found themselves trying their luck with waiting list tickets, hoping to find an unoccupied berth or convince a fellow passenger to share their space. But with this new rule, Indian Railways is drawing a firm line: without a confirmed seat, you will not be allowed in reserved coaches. If you try to sneak into one, you risk being fined or moved to the general compartment, where seating is not guaranteed.

Railway officials state that the goal is to improve the experience for passengers with confirmed tickets and reduce confusion or disputes over seating arrangements. The hope is that these stricter measures will bring order and comfort to train travel.

IRCTC Online Waiting List Tickets

The changes also extend to online bookings. If you book a ticket via IRCTC and it remains unconfirmed by the time the final chart is prepared, your ticket will be automatically cancelled. This move eliminates any last-minute uncertainty and ensures a more predictable booking process, reducing the likelihood of overbooked trains.

ATM on Trains

In an unexpected development, Indian Railways has introduced an ATM onboard the Panchavati Express, which runs between Manmad and Mumbai. Installed in a former luggage space, the ATM offers passengers the ability to withdraw cash while traveling, a helpful option for those journeying through areas with limited access to ATMs.

If you're travelling after May 1, remember: a waiting list ticket won't get you into a reserved coach. Instead, you'll need to either travel in the general compartment or cancel your trip.