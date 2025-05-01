Latest Tech News Tech Tech News No seat, no entry: Indian Railways to tighten travel rules from this date

No seat, no entry: Indian Railways to tighten travel rules from this date

Summary: Indian Railways is changing the way you travel. From May 1, no seat means no entry into reserved coaches, here’s what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2025, 17:30 IST
Indian Railways ticket guidelines
Indian Railways will deny entry to waiting list passengers in reserved coaches starting May 1. (HT_PRINT)

Indian Railways is about to enforce a major change that could impact your travel plans if you've ever relied on a waiting list ticket. Starting May 1, passengers with waiting list tickets will no longer be allowed to board sleeper or AC coaches, even if they've already boarded the train. This new policy is designed to ensure a smoother journey for those who have confirmed reservations, but it's likely to stir up some strong opinions.

Waiting List Ticket Travel: Not Allowed

For years, many travelers have found themselves trying their luck with waiting list tickets, hoping to find an unoccupied berth or convince a fellow passenger to share their space. But with this new rule, Indian Railways is drawing a firm line: without a confirmed seat, you will not be allowed in reserved coaches. If you try to sneak into one, you risk being fined or moved to the general compartment, where seating is not guaranteed.

Also read: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 get a huge price drop during Amazon Great Summer Sale - Details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Railway officials state that the goal is to improve the experience for passengers with confirmed tickets and reduce confusion or disputes over seating arrangements. The hope is that these stricter measures will bring order and comfort to train travel.

Also read: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more mobiles at up to 37% discount in Amazon sale

IRCTC Online Waiting List Tickets

The changes also extend to online bookings. If you book a ticket via IRCTC and it remains unconfirmed by the time the final chart is prepared, your ticket will be automatically cancelled. This move eliminates any last-minute uncertainty and ensures a more predictable booking process, reducing the likelihood of overbooked trains.

Also read: OnePlus 13T: Next-Gen Performance with OxygenOS 15 and 80W Charging

ATM on Trains

In an unexpected development, Indian Railways has introduced an ATM onboard the Panchavati Express, which runs between Manmad and Mumbai. Installed in a former luggage space, the ATM offers passengers the ability to withdraw cash while traveling, a helpful option for those journeying through areas with limited access to ATMs.

If you're travelling after May 1, remember: a waiting list ticket won't get you into a reserved coach. Instead, you'll need to either travel in the general compartment or cancel your trip.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 17:30 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

classic Star Wars games

6 Classic Star Wars games return on GOG with huge discounts ahead of Star Wars Day
How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC

How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC
Hitman: World of Assassination

Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open
Google half moon game

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play
Sony PS5 update

Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus’ feature

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets