Noise acquires AI-powered women's wellness platform SocialBoat

Noise, a leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand in India, has acquired SocialBoat, an AI-powered women's wellness platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2024, 09:04 IST
SocialBoat
Noise expands its smart ring technology by acquiring AI-powered women's wellness platform SocialBoat, aiming to enhance health tracking and overall user experience.

Noise, a prominent smartwatch brand, has announced the acquisition of SocialBoat, an AI-powered women's wellness platform, for an undisclosed amount. This move is part of Noise's strategy to advance innovation in smart rings, particularly its premium wearable, the Luna Ring.

Enhancing Tech Capabilities

The acquisition of SocialBoat is expected to enhance Noise's technology offerings and build specialized capabilities. SocialBoat, recognized for its AI and women's health expertise, was India's highest-rated app in the women's health category. The platform uses AI algorithms to analyze data from various sources, including wearables, and offers personalized recommendations for nutrition, fitness, menstrual health, and overall well-being. With this integration, Noise aims to improve the health tracking features of the Luna Ring, thereby benefiting women users by providing comprehensive well-being support.

Advancement in Smart Ring Technology

This acquisition aligns with Noise's recent introduction of AI features in the Luna Ring, marking it as the first brand globally to integrate AI into a smart ring. The addition of AI is intended to enhance the Luna Ring's health and fitness tracking capabilities. As part of the acquisition, Swapnil Vats, Co-founder and CEO of SocialBoat, has joined Noise's innovation team. His experience with AI in wellness applications is expected to further develop the Luna Ring's advanced metrics.

Commitment to Innovation

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, emphasized the strategic importance of this acquisition for advancing the Luna Ring. He noted that the goal is to continue improving the smart wearable experience by leveraging AI and specialized health analytics. The integration of SocialBoat's expertise into Noise's ecosystem is aimed at addressing the evolving needs of consumers and enhancing the technological capabilities of Noise's products.

Overall, Noise's acquisition of SocialBoat represents a step towards expanding its technological prowess in the smart wearable sector. By combining its existing technology with SocialBoat's AI capabilities, Noise seeks to advance its offerings and redefine the user experience for its smart rings.

First Published Date: 23 May, 09:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets