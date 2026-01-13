Noise has announced the launch of the NoiseFit Pro 6R smartwatch in India, expanding its flagship Pro Series with a round-dial design for the first time. The company shared details of the new smartwatch on January 13, 2026, positioning it as a feature-focused device that combines fitness tracking, notifications and voice-based controls .

The NoiseFit Pro 6R introduces a round stainless steel case to the Pro Series, marking a shift from the square and rectangular designs used in previous models. The smartwatch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits peak brightness and support for an always-on display. According to the company, the display is designed to remain visible across different lighting conditions while maintaining continuous on-screen information.

Noise is offering the NoiseFit Pro 6R with multiple strap options, including metal, leather and silicone variants. Colour options vary by strap type, with metal straps available in Titanium and Chrome Black, leather straps in Brown and Black, and silicone straps in Black and Starlight Gold. The build and strap options are intended to allow users to switch between everyday, work and activity use without changing devices.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

A key addition to the NoiseFit Pro 6R is Noise AI Pro, which serves as the smartwatch's core intelligence system. The AI layer supports voice-based commands and contextual interactions, allowing users to access health insights, set reminders, manage controls and place calls to saved contacts directly from the watch. Noise says the system is designed to respond to natural speech patterns rather than fixed command structures.

The smartwatch also introduces Super Notifications, a feature that filters alerts and prioritises time-sensitive information. Supported alerts include OTPs, payment confirmations, ride updates and order status notifications. The aim is to reduce notification clutter on the watch while ensuring that important updates remain visible without frequent phone checks.

On the fitness side, the NoiseFit Pro 6R includes built-in GPS and native integration with Strava. This allows users to track outdoor activities such as running and walking directly from the watch and sync sessions with Strava without third-party workarounds. The watch also includes guided workout courses, one-tap health measurements for heart rate, SpO₂ and stress, sleep tracking with a Sleep Score, and female cycle tracking.

Additional features include Bluetooth calling, TWS earbud connectivity, Emergency SOS with siren support, and 30m water resistance. Noise claims the NoiseFit Pro 6R can deliver up to seven days of battery life under regular usage, with reduced endurance when the always-on display is enabled. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and connects to the NoiseFit App for data analysis and customisation.

In terms of pricing, the NoiseFit Pro 6R starts at Rs. 6,999 for the silicone and leather strap variants. The metal strap version is priced at Rs. 7,999. The smartwatch will be available through gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart and select offline retail partners, with availability beginning shortly after launch .

With the NoiseFit Pro 6R, Noise is extending its Pro Series into a new design category while continuing to focus on fitness tracking, notifications and AI-based interactions. The launch reflects the company's ongoing push to add platform-level features such as GPS and Strava integration to its smartwatch lineup, as competition in the mid-range wearable segment continues to increase.