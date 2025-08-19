Not just iPhone 17 series: Apple reportedly planning 3 more big reveals in 2025

Apple is known for unveiling iPhones each fall, but 2025 could bring more than just the next flagship models. Alongside the iPhone 17 series, reports suggest the company may introduce three additional products that have not received major updates in years. These launches could give users fresh options beyond the usual lineup of phones, watches, and tablets.

HomePod Mini (Update Expected)

Apple's compact smart speaker, first introduced in 2020, has seen only minor changes, such as colour variations in 2021 and 2024. The device is now tipped for its first major hardware refresh. Reports suggest that it will receive the S9 chip, built on the A16 Bionic architecture, to improve performance in audio processing and smart home integration. In addition, it may also adopt Apple's custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip to align with the approach taken in the latest Apple TV.

Apple TV 4K to Gain More Power

In 2022, the Apple TV was redesigned to include the A15 chip and a slimmer profile. This year, the set-top box may return with the A17 Pro chip, potentially enabling Apple Intelligence features on television screens. It is also rumoured that the device will adopt Apple's in-house connectivity chip, which will further enhance its efficiency. Market analysts have speculated that Apple could reduce the starting price of the Apple TV, making it more competitive in the streaming device market.

Apple to Expand Tracking Range with AirTag 2 Launch

Apple's tracking accessory could also see an update with the launch of AirTag 2. The refreshed version is expected to include an improved Ultra Wideband chip capable of tripling the range for Precision Finding. Enhanced privacy features may also be introduced, while the design and pricing are likely to remain unchanged.

With these three updates alongside the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch refresh, Apple's 2025 lineup appears set for a busier-than-usual launch window.