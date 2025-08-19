Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Not just iPhone 17 series: Apple reportedly planning 3 more big reveals in 2025

Not just iPhone 17 series: Apple reportedly planning 3 more big reveals in 2025

Apple may surprise users in 2025 with more than just the iPhone 17, as reports hint at three refreshed devices joining the lineup.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 19 2025, 12:50 IST
Apple 2025 product launches
Apple is preparing fresh product surprises for 2025, including updates to HomePod mini, Apple TV, and AirTag. (Pexels)

Apple is known for unveiling iPhones each fall, but 2025 could bring more than just the next flagship models. Alongside the iPhone 17 series, reports suggest the company may introduce three additional products that have not received major updates in years. These launches could give users fresh options beyond the usual lineup of phones, watches, and tablets.

HomePod Mini (Update Expected)

Apple's compact smart speaker, first introduced in 2020, has seen only minor changes, such as colour variations in 2021 and 2024. The device is now tipped for its first major hardware refresh. Reports suggest that it will receive the S9 chip, built on the A16 Bionic architecture, to improve performance in audio processing and smart home integration. In addition, it may also adopt Apple's custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip to align with the approach taken in the latest Apple TV.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 major camera upgrades you can expect over iPhone 16 Pro

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple TV 4K to Gain More Power

In 2022, the Apple TV was redesigned to include the A15 chip and a slimmer profile. This year, the set-top box may return with the A17 Pro chip, potentially enabling Apple Intelligence features on television screens. It is also rumoured that the device will adopt Apple's in-house connectivity chip, which will further enhance its efficiency. Market analysts have speculated that Apple could reduce the starting price of the Apple TV, making it more competitive in the streaming device market.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: What to expect from the upcoming flagships

Apple to Expand Tracking Range with AirTag 2 Launch

Apple's tracking accessory could also see an update with the launch of AirTag 2. The refreshed version is expected to include an improved Ultra Wideband chip capable of tripling the range for Precision Finding. Enhanced privacy features may also be introduced, while the design and pricing are likely to remain unchanged.

With these three updates alongside the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch refresh, Apple's 2025 lineup appears set for a busier-than-usual launch window.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 12:50 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets