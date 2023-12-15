Icon
Home Tech News Not sentient AI killing us off, China is a bigger threat, says Open AI investor Vinod Khosla

Not sentient AI killing us off, China is a bigger threat, says Open AI investor Vinod Khosla

Renowned OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla says that the real threat to the world is China, not sentient AI. He added, "Doomers are focusing on the wrong risks."

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 12:40 IST
Icon
China turns space sentry! To carry out asteroid deflection test
Vinod Khosla
1/5 The Chinese National Space Administration will research the means of planetary defense systems that are capable of deflecting asteroids off their course, according to a statement given by Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration to China Central Television. (Pixabay)
Vinod Khosla
2/5 According to spacenews.com, this planetary defense system test will be done using a kinetic impactor to deflect asteroids. Along with planetary defense systems, China is also looking to establish an early warning system. (Pixabay)
Vinod Khosla
3/5 The CNSA has also planned a mission to observe any potentially harmful near-Earth objects. The mission is set to launch at the end of the 14th 5-year plan period in around 2025 or 2026, according to Wu Yanhua. (AFP)
Vinod Khosla
4/5 According to spacenews.com, China is also developing a simultaneous asteroid sample return and comet rendezvous mission which is all set to launch before 2025. (NASA)
Vinod Khosla
5/5 China is not the first country to work on planetary defense systems. NASA, in November 2021, had launched its Double Asteroid Redirection Test. Its mission is to collide with Dimorphos, a minor-planet moon orbiting near Earth asteroid system Didymos, in September this year. (Pixabay)
Vinod Khosla
icon View all Images
Vinod Khosla cited concerns like China leveraging advanced AI to manipulate elections through targeted outreach using numerous bots to influence individual voters. (Bloomberg)

Since the advent of AI, there has been a divide between those who think this tech is a boon and those who feel that it will bring doom to humanity. While the risks of artificial intelligence are being debated across the world at all levels, some famous industry leaders have different views. Renowned investor Vinod Khosla, a key figure in the early backing of OpenAI, has stirred debate by emphasizing that the real threat to the world is China, not artificial intelligence. Khosla, who invested a substantial $50 million in OpenAI through his venture capital firm Khosla Ventures in 2019, shared his insights at Fortune's Brainstorm AI conference. Another top OpenAI investor who subsequently moved out was Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Check here to know what Khosla said.

China is the real threat?

According to the statement given by 68-year-old billionaire Vinod Khosla to Fortune, "The doomers are focusing on the wrong risks. By far, orders of magnitude, higher risk to worry about, is China, not sentient AI killing us off. He added that the existential risk of sentient AI can be as threatening as an asteroid colliding with Earth. Khosla highlighted practical risks in the realm of artificial intelligence. He cited concerns like China leveraging advanced AI to manipulate elections through targeted outreach using numerous bots to influence individual voters. According to him, the economic race over the next 25 years will be won by the country that dominates the AI race.

According to a report by Business Insider, during his recent appearance on the "Cerebral Valley Podcast," Khosla expressed his belief that people tend to be overly pessimistic about AI. He cautioned that people are focusing only on the dystopian side of AI, ignoring all the advantages it can provide.

The entrepreneur, who co-founded Sun Microsystems four decades ago, dismissed the recent turmoil at OpenAI involving the ousting and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman as a manifestation of misguided concerns about AI. Khosla criticized the former board members who orchestrated Altman's temporary removal, attributing it to misinformed decision-making rather than rational governance. He believes that OpenAI is now in a stronger position after the episode.

Vinod Khosla's stance underscores a growing divide in the perception of AI risks. It shows that we need to focus on immediate geopolitical challenges rather than hypothetical existential threats. As the debate continues, the narrative around AI's impact on society and global competition is evolving, fuelled by the different viewpoints around the world.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 12:39 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon